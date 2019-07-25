Bette Midler slammed as racist for tweet about black Trump supporters

Bette Midler, who has earned a Twitter reputation as one of the celebrities most obsessed with President Trump, is being criticized for a comment she leveled against black people who support POTUS.

“Look, there are African American men in this shot! How much did he pay them to be ‘blackground’?,” the former “Hello, Dolly!” star tweeted on Wednesday.

Trump supporters of various backgrounds have since called Midler racist for the comment, saying she implied black people couldn’t think for themselves.

The “Hocus Pocus” actress “suggests that any black people who do not agree with white Democrats — are paid. White Democrats hate that republicans are freeing black people again,” commentator and activist Candace Owens said on Twitter.

“I support the @POTUS for free,” comic Terrence K. Williams tweeted.

And recording artist and activist Joy Villa chimed in, tweeting: “Really, Bette? REALLY? @bettemidler You’re this crazy to insinuate black Americans have absolutely no mind or values of their own & would only support their country & @realdonaldtrump for ‘money’?”

Midler replied to only one tweet that was directed at her, defending herself to someone commenting on her use of profanity.

“As many as I feel like!,” she tweeted, talking about dropping F-bombs. “Personally, I enjoy swearing. Why don’t you try it, you uptight.....ha!”

Here are some of the tweets accusing the “Beaches” star of being racist.

Trump, meanwhile, was working on a Twitter obsession of his own: Since Wednesday, the president has been posting nonstop about Robert Mueller’s widely viewed testimony to lawmakers.

A Midler rep did not respond immediately to The Times’ request for comment.