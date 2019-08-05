Complete coverage: ASAP Rocky’s arrest

There are 11 stories.
-
1Rapper ASAP Rocky is back in the United States as the verdict in a Swedish assault case against him and two other Americans looms, Los Angeles television stations report.
-
2Rapper ASAP Rocky, who spent a month in a Swedish jail under suspicion of assault, shows his gratitude after he’s temporarily freed pending a trial verdict.
-
3Newly freed rapper ASAP Rocky, back in the U.S. after a month in Swedish jail, sought social and spiritual solace at Kanye West’s Sunday Service.
-
4With rapper ASAP Rocky’s assault trial set to reconvene Thursday in Stockholm, here’s a look at the key differences in the U.S. and Swedish justice systems.
-
5President Trump said he spoke with Sweden’s prime minister Saturday about jailed rapper ASAP Rocky and “offered to personally vouch for his bail.”
-
6“We are one,” President Trump says of ASAP Rocky, the American rapper who has been held for weeks in Sweden on suspicion of assault but hasn’t been charged.
-
7Support from fans and celebrities is growing for ASAP Rocky, the rapper who’s been behind bars in Sweden for more than a week while officials investigate a June 30 street fight that was caught on video.
-
8The American rapper and two other men are going on trial Tuesday in a high-profile legal case that has caught the attention of President Trump.
-
9A Swedish prosecutor has filed assault charges against ASAP Rocky and two others over a street fight in Stockholm last month.
-
10A witness in the ASAP Rocky assault case revised her story from initial police reports, testifying in a Swedish court that she didn’t actually see the American rapper hitting a man with a bottle.
-
11ASAP Rocky was arrested early Wednesday in Stockholm, Sweden, on suspicion of gross assault after a Sunday altercation that was captured in part on videos posted online, including two posted by the artist himself.