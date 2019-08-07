Classical music in L.A., Aug. 11-18: Bramwell Tovey & the LA Phil, Pacific Opera Project’s ‘Mikado’ and more

“Carmen” Goes to the Movies Victor Vener leads the California Philharmonic, the Cal Phil Chorale and guest vocalists in selections from Bizet’s opera plus highlights from “The Sound of Music,” “The Lion King” and more. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $37.50-$140. (323) 850-2000. calphil.com

La Jolla Music Society’s SummerFest Star-studded 34th summer classical-music showcase continues. The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Now through Aug. 23. $28-$99; some free events; passes available. ljms.org

Britain at the Bowl Guest conductor Bramwell Tovey leads the LA Phil, Los Angeles Master Chorale and baritone Sir Thomas Allen in a program that includes Britten’s “The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra,” Handel’s “Zadok the Priest,” Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance” March No. 1 and Coates’ “The Dam Busters March” plus selections by Noel Coward and Gilbert & Sullivan. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., 8 p.m. $1-$162. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

Music@MiMoDa Violinist Jacqueline Suzuki, cellist Jonathan Flaksman and pianist Brendan White play trios by Martinu and Tchaikovsky. MiMoDa Studio, 5774 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. Free. mimodastudio.com

America in Space Composer David Newman leads the LA Phil in a multimedia-enhanced celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing that features “Mars” and “Jupiter” from Holst’s “The Planets,” Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man,” the West Coast premiere of Michael Giacchino’s “Advent,” Penka Kouneva’s “Women Astronauts,” and selections from the scores for “Hidden Figures,” “First Man,” “Apollo 13,” “The Martian” and “Gravity”; with soprano Diana Newman, violinist Nathan Cole and guest speaker Dr. Abigail Fraeman from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$162. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

GMCLA 40/Stonewall 50 The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles is joined by Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”), Broadway’s Shoshana Bean (“Waitress”) and members of New York City Gay Men’s Chorus and 23 other choruses for the ensemble’s annual gala concert. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $50 and up. (323) 850-2000. gmcla.org

Jurassic Park in Concert The LA Phil under David Newman performs John Williams’ score to accompany a screening of Steven Spielberg’s 1993 dino-thriller. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $14-$209. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

The Mikado Pacific Opera Project reprises its Harajuku-style update of Gilbert & Sullivan’s satirical musical comedy set in Japan. The Highland Park Ebell Club, 131 S. Avenue 57, Highland Park. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; ends Aug. 31. $15-$25; tables, $60, $180. (323) 739-6122. pacificoperaproject.com

Edendale Up Close Concerts Calico Winds play quintets by Raymond Burkhart, Carolyn Bremer, John Steinmetz and Bill Douglas. Edendale Branch Library, 2011 W. Sunset Blvd., L.A. Sat., noon. Free. (213) 207-3000. edendaleupclose.blogspot.com

Friendship and Harmony Los Angeles Jewish Symphony, Los Angeles Korean-American Musicians’ Association, the Los Angeles Korean-American Musicians’ Association Choir and the Jewish Community Chorale join forces for a program that includes Lucas Richman’s “Symphony: This Will Be Our Reply,” Byunghee Oh’s “The Spirit of Korea” and the “Ode to Joy” from Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$100. lajewishsymphony.com

Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert Pacific Symphony performs John Williams’ classic score to accompany a screening of director George Lucas’ blockbuster 1977 space opera. Pacific Amphitheatre, OC Fair & Event Center, 100 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 8 p.m. $12.50-$99. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

The Emperor’s Roundup California Philharmonic concludes its summer season with a program that includes Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, “Emperor,” featuring pianist Diel Lessner, plus Elmer Bernstein’s theme from “The Magnificent Seven,” Copland’s “Billy the Kid,” Grofé’s “Grand Canyon Suite” and Jerome Moross’ “The Big Country.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $37.50-$140. (323) 850-2000. calphil.com

The Music Guild’s SummerFest 19 Piano Trio Céleste plays pieces by Handel/Havorsen, Tchaikovsky and Mendelssohn. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $46, $56; discounts available; caregivers, free. (310) 558-3500. TheMusicGuild.org