Entertainment & Arts

‘Apollo 11’ live show won’t make the leap from Pasadena to Orange County after all

“Apollo 11 — The Immersive Live Show”
“Apollo 11 — The Immersive Live Show,” shown here in rehearsals in Pasadena, dramatized the moon landing with projections, live actors and actual space craft as part of the sets.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Scarlet Cheng
Aug. 23, 2019
3:04 PM
Plans to take the $15-million multimedia theater production “Apollo 11 — The Immersive Live Show” to the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa have been canceled.

The production, which combined live actors with 360-degree projection under a massive dome, premiered in Pasadena in July to much fanfare, including an opening night appearance by moon walker Buzz Aldrin. It ran for six weeks, ending Aug. 11, and had planned to begin performances in Orange County starting Oct. 10.

“Our Costa Mesa engagement has been postponed due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts,” said Nick Grace, the show’s lead producer, via email from his base in London. He said ticket buyers have been informed and fully refunded. “We look forward to bringing the show back to Southern California in the near future.”

The Times called the OC Fair & Event Center for comment Friday afternoon but has not yet received a response.

“Apollo 11 — The Immersive Live Show” told the story of America’s race to the moon and landing in 1969 via a fictional couple in 1960s Houston, where the husband joined NASA’s Mission Control. Reviews for the show were mixed, with some complaining about a dull script and others disappointed by the level of technical pyrotechnics.

Grace acknowledged that the production “received positive and negative feedback” and that “there are opportunities to review and improve parts of the production including the script and presentation of the show.” Producers are still planning to open the show in Houston, near the real Mission Control, in December.

Scarlet Cheng
