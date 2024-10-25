Rod Wave concert postponed after disturbance near Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

A performance by rapper Rod Wave at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center was postponed Friday evening after mass panic following noises that sounded like gunshots but police believed to be firecrackers.

The Sacramento Police Department received reports of shots possibly being fired by the center shortly before 9 p.m., according to spokesperson Officer Anthony Gamble. Officers who responded found remnants of firecrackers but no evidence of a shooting, he said.

At 9:36 p.m., the Golden 1 Center announced that the show would be postponed until Saturday, posting on X that “the safety of our guests and fans is our number one priority.” The center did not provide a reason for the postponement.

A video shared by a Fox 40 reporter at 9:26 p.m. showed a panicked crowd outside the arena. Many people could be seen rushing to enter the building, several people were lying on the ground, and barriers were knocked over.

Rod Wave, whose real name is Rodarius Marcell Green, is scheduled to perform at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood on Monday.