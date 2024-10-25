Advertisement
California

Rod Wave concert postponed after disturbance near Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

The exterior of the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
The Golden 1 Center in Sacramento in 2016.
(Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 
Share via

A performance by rapper Rod Wave at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center was postponed Friday evening after mass panic following noises that sounded like gunshots but police believed to be firecrackers.

The Sacramento Police Department received reports of shots possibly being fired by the center shortly before 9 p.m., according to spokesperson Officer Anthony Gamble. Officers who responded found remnants of firecrackers but no evidence of a shooting, he said.

At 9:36 p.m., the Golden 1 Center announced that the show would be postponed until Saturday, posting on X that “the safety of our guests and fans is our number one priority.” The center did not provide a reason for the postponement.

Advertisement

A video shared by a Fox 40 reporter at 9:26 p.m. showed a panicked crowd outside the arena. Many people could be seen rushing to enter the building, several people were lying on the ground, and barriers were knocked over.

Rod Wave, whose real name is Rodarius Marcell Green, is scheduled to perform at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood on Monday.

More to Read

CaliforniaMusicBreaking News
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement