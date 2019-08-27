Mammoth memories: L.A. loves the La Brea Tar Pits’ potentially displaced creatures

The La Brea Tar Pits, the museum, park and paleontology research location in Los Angeles, faces a looming makeover that could reshape its legacy.

On Monday, the museum announced three potential designs submitted by architecture firms for the park’s renovation. One keeps the more than 40-year-old George C. Page Museum largely untouched. Another lifts the museum’s entrance for better visibility but maintains its footprint, adding a more transparent story on top. And the last plan rebuilds the museum completely and considers relocating indoors the statues of a beloved mammoth family that have inhabited the tar pits for 50 years.

The first fiberglass mammoth was driven to the tar pits in 1967 on a trailer pulled by sculptor Howard Ball’s 1958 Volkswagen. Its baby and female companion soon followed.

What will become of the tar-trapped 13-foot-high, 25-foot-long fiberglass mammoth that has guarded its family and a bustling Wilshire Boulevard for five decades, you ask? Their future is unknown. But whatever happens, the mammoths have left everlasting memories in the hearts of Angelenos and tourists alike.

We asked readers to share their favorite memories of the La Brea Tar Pits’ Columbian mammoths. Here’s a taste of what you told us.

Simone Wicks

“I have grown up across the street from the tar pits my entire life; my parents still live there. We took walks at the park every day as kids. I’ve always felt for the sad dying daddy elephant and crying baby elephant. So tragic. But I loved it! So much emotion in such a smelly place.”

John Young

“I came to California in 1977, and the mammoth at the La Brea Tar Pits is one of the first things I saw. Whenever people come to visit for the first time and I take them to the tar pits, they always comment on how excited they were by the mammoth and little ones. Please keep the mammoth!”

Doug Short

“This is the most striking image from all the annual field trips I took as a kid. It was simply tragic and fascinating and no other exhibit could convey so much story as this tableau. It is idiotic to consider moving it and only someone who has little regard to what makes this city Los Angeles would propose removing it. The fundamental lack of understanding should disqualify this team’s entry immediately.”

Dan Pecchenino

“My 3-year-old son, wife and I walk through the park and by the mammoths at least once a week. Since he could talk, my son has said, ‘I want to see the elephants, Daddy.’ We always go look at them and talk about the mammoths and other animals that used to be in our backyard. In these moments, he usually manages to turn the conversation toward the prospect of getting dinner at the Counter. Sometimes it works. But it never gets old.”

A pair of mammoth statues by sculptor Howard Ball at the La Brea Tar Pits in 1969. (Los Angeles Times)

Sal Valdez

“My two sons are in their 30s now, but when they were little boys I took them to the tar pits. Like many children, they were mesmerized by the creatures stuck in that lake. Now as adults, they love taking their own kids there, so it has been a multigenerational love affair.”

Alice Bickers

“Taking my daughter there when she was little, 2-4. While the museum was pretty over her head then, she always instantly recognized the mammoths and knew where we were.”

Leobardo Cabeza

“The first time I saw the mammoth and his family was like if I was living back in this era and it was very magical and educational.”

Maria

“I mean, it’s kind of horrible, isn’t it? The baby is sad one of its parents is being sucked into a black lake of tar. I used to work in the area, and I have reenacted the scene myself while walking back from lunch. Never got my big acting break, though.”

Drove by one morning and saw a ton of cop activity. In the Times the next day, I read that a guy shot someone in Koreatown and dumped the gun in the tar pits. The police sent a diver in a Captain Nemo suit to try to recover it. He ended up being hospitalized. Does that count? — Eric (@SchnixB04) August 27, 2019