The La Brea Tar Pits mammoth may be moving. Share your favorite memory here

The first fiberglass mammoth at the La Brea Tar Pits has kept watch over Wilshire Boulevard for five decades. Now its future is on uncertain ground.

The La Brea Tar Pits have shared three new renderings for the revamp of the public park. One plan calls for the much-loved mammoth to be hauled out of the lake and placed into a new exhibition hall.

Whatever the fate of the mammoth and its family may be, we’re asking readers to share favorite memories about the 13-foot-high, 25-foot-long fiberglass creature. Your responses may be featured online and in print.

