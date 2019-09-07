Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
L.A. Times Polaroids from TIFF 2019

Dakota Johnson
A .gif of a developing Polaroid of actor Dakota Johnson from the film “The Friend,” at the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Mark E. Potts / Los Angeles Times)
Scroll through Polaroid images of just a few of the stars to visit the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

By Jay L. ClendeninStaff Photographer 
Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Evan Peters
Actor Evan Peters, from the film "I Am Woman," photographed with a vintage Polaroid camera at the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Dakota Johnson
Actor Dakota Johnson, from the film "The Friend," photographed with a vintage Polaroid camera at the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
464528_Jason_Segel_tiff_2019_06.GIF
A .gif of a developing Polaroid of actor Jason Segel from the film "The Friend," at the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Mark E. Potts / Los Angeles Times)
Dev Patel
Actor Dev Patel, from the film "The Personal History of David Copperfield," photographed with a vintage Polaroid camera at the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Susan Sarandon
Actor Susan Sarandon, from the film "Blackbird," photographed with a vintage Polaroid camera at the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Rainn Wilson
Actor Rainn Wilson, from the film "Blackbird," photographed with a vintage Polaroid camera at the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Imogen Poots
A .gif of a developing Polaroid of actor Imogen Poots from the film "Castle in the Ground," at the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Mark E. Potts / Los Angeles Times)
Sam Neill
Actor Sam Neill, from the film "Blackbird," photographed with a vintage Polaroid camera at the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Raffey Cassidy
Actor Raffey Cassidy, from the film "The Other Lamb," photographed with a vintage Polaroid camera at the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Sharon Horgan
Actor Sharon Horgan, from the film "Military Wives," photographed with a vintage Polaroid camera at the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Michiel Huisman
A .gif of a developing Polaroid of actor Michiel Huisman from the film "The Other Lamb," at the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Mark E. Potts / Los Angeles Times)
Danielle Macdonald
Actor Danielle Macdonald, from the film "I Am Woman," photographed with a vintage Polaroid camera at the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Jay L. Clendenin
Jay L. Clendenin joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in October 2007. Clendenin has focused his attention in Los Angeles on portraiture, but he has nearly 20 years of experience in photojournalism. A graduate of San Jose State University, with a degree in journalism, Clendenin started his first newspaper job at the Hartford (Conn.) Courant. After four years, he went on to pursue work as a freelancer in New York City and eventually in Washington, D.C. He spent nearly five years in the nation’s capital, documenting politics, taking portraits and chasing human-interest stories, all while maintaining a presence in the White House press pool, working primarily for the news magazines Time, Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report. A native of California who grew up in the San Fernando Valley, Clendenin greeted the opportunity to move to the warm beaches of the South Bay with open arms.
