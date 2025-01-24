Advertisement
Photos: See Lauren Graham, Questlove and more inside our 2025 Sundance studio

(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Jason ArmondStaff Photographer 

PARK CITY, Utah —  The 2025 Sundance Film Festival is officially underway, which means we’re back on Main Street documenting the actors, writers, directors and documentary subjects shaping the cultural conversation in Park City, Hollywood and beyond.

Along with bringing you recommendations for what to watch, news and views from around the fest and a daily digest of screenings, interviews and events, we’ll be updating this gallery through Monday with all the best portraits from the L.A. Times Studios @ Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve. Among the highlights so far: Lauren Graham, Questlove and more. Plus, check out all of our video interviews, live panels and Very Important Questions segments on our Sundance home page. Happy festing!

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson of "Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)."
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson of “Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius).”
The Los Angeles Times Studio at Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire.
Thea Sofie Loch Naess, Emilie Blichfeldt, Ane Dahl Torp and Lea Myren of “The Ugly Stepsister.”
Lauren Graham of "Twinless" at the Los Angeles Times Studio at Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire

Lauren Graham of “Twinless.”

The Los Angeles Times Studio at Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire.

Thea Sofie Loch Naess of “The Ugly Stepsister.”

Matt Wolf and Emma Tillinger Koskoff at the Los Angeles Times Studio at Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire.
Matt Wolf and Emma Tillinger Koskoff of “Pee-wee as Himself.”
The Los Angeles Times Studio at Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire.
Aisling Franciosi of “Twinless.”
The Los Angeles Times Studio at Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire.
Kevin Macdonald of “One to One: John and Yoko.”

