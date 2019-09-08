Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Eddie Murphy returns with “Dolomite is My Name” at TIFF 2019

By Jay L. ClendeninStaff Photographer 
Sep. 8, 2019
6:50 PM
“Dolomite is My Name” Cast
Actors Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Tituss Burgess, Wesley Snipes, Eddie Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Keegan Michael Key, from the film "Dolemite Is My Name," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Craig Robinson
Actor Craig Robinson, from the film "Dolemite Is My Name," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Eddie Murphy
Actor Eddie Murphy, from the film "Dolemite Is My Name," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Wesley Snipes
Actor Wesley Snipes, from the film "Dolemite Is My Name," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Tituss Burgess
Actor Tituss Burgess, from the film "Dolemite Is My Name," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Keegan Michael Key
Actor Keegan Michael Key, from the film "Dolemite Is My Name," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Eddie Murphy and Mike Epps
Actors Eddie Murphy and Mike Epps, from the film "Dolemite Is My Name," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Mike Epps
Actor Mike Epps, from the film "Dolemite Is My Name," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Craig Brewer and Eddie Murphy
Director Craig Brewer and actor Eddie Murphy, from the film "Dolemite Is My Name," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Jay L. Clendenin
