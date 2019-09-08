Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Entertainment & Arts

Taika Waititi, Alfie Allen and the cast of ‘Jojo Rabbit’ visit the L.A. Times Photo Studio at TIFF 2019

Taika Waititi and Roman Griffin Davis.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
By Jay L. ClendeninStaff Photographer 
Sep. 8, 2019
3:15 PM
“Jojo Rabit” cast
Actors Alfie Allen, left, Roman Griffin Davis and Stephen Merchant, director-actor Taika Waititi and actors Thomasin McKenzie and Sam Rockwell from the film "Jojo Rabbit," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Alfie Allen
Actor Alfie Allen, from the film "Jojo Rabbit," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Stephen Merchant
Actor Stephen Merchant, center, from the film "Jojo Rabbit," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Taika Waititi
Director and actor Taika Waititi, from the film "Jojo Rabbit," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Thomasin McKenzie
Actor Thomasin McKenzie, from the film "Jojo Rabbit," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Taika Waititi and Roman Griffin Davis
Director and actor Taika Waititi, left, and actor Roman Griffin Davis, from the film "Jojo Rabbit," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Stephen Merchant
Actor Stephen Merchant, from the film "Jojo Rabbit," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & ArtsFilm Festivals
Jay L. Clendenin
Jay L. Clendenin joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in October 2007. Clendenin has focused his attention in Los Angeles on portraiture, but he has nearly 20 years of experience in photojournalism. A graduate of San Jose State University, with a degree in journalism, Clendenin started his first newspaper job at the Hartford (Conn.) Courant. After four years, he went on to pursue work as a freelancer in New York City and eventually in Washington, D.C. He spent nearly five years in the nation’s capital, documenting politics, taking portraits and chasing human-interest stories, all while maintaining a presence in the White House press pool, working primarily for the news magazines Time, Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report. A native of California who grew up in the San Fernando Valley, Clendenin greeted the opportunity to move to the warm beaches of the South Bay with open arms.
