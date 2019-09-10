New movies in L.A. this week: Brad Pitt in ‘Ad Astra,’ ‘Downton Abbey,’ ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ and more

Here is a list of movies opening in L.A. for Sept. 15-22:

Sept. 16

3 From Hell

Writer-director Rob Zombie’s sequel to his 2005 terror tale “The Devil’s Rejects.” With Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, Richard Brake, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Dee Wallace, Emilio Rivera, Danny Trejo, Sid Haig. (1:51) R.

Sept. 19

Birds Without Feathers

An aspiring Instagram star, a depressed motivational speaker and others interact over the course of one fateful weekend. With Wendy McColm, Alexander Stasko, Lenae Day. Written and directed by McColm; co-created by McColm, Day. (1:25) NR.

Sept. 20

Ad Astra

Brad Pitt stars as an astronaut searching for his father in the outer realms of the solar system. With Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland. Written by James Gray, Ethan Gross. Directed by Gray. (2:02) PG-13.

Ambition

A highly competitive musician is alarmed when her rivals begin to die off in bizarre ways. With Katherine Hughes, Giles Matthey, Sonoya Mizuno. Written by John Rocco, Jenna Wright. Directed by Bob Shaye. (1:27) NR.

American Dreamer

Desperate for cash, a ride-share driver kidnaps a drug dealer’s young son. With Jim Gaffigan, Robbie Jones, Isabel Arizza. Written by Derrick Borte, Daniel Forte. Directed by Borte. (1:32) R.

Auggie

A family man forced into early retirement develops a relationship with an attractive virtual companion. With Richard Kind, Larisa Oleynik, Susan Blackwell. Written by Matt Kane, Marc Underhill. Directed by Kane. (1:21) NR.

Bloodline

A social worker and family man lives a secret life as a murderous vigilante. With Seann William Scott, Mariela Garriga, Dale Dickey. Written by Avra Fox-Lerner, Will Honley, Henry Jacobson. Directed by Jacobson. (1:35) R.

Britt-Marie Was Here

A 60-something woman leaves her husband and ends up coaching a kids’ soccer team in a small town. With Pernilla August, Peter Haber. Written by Anders Frithiof August, Oystein Karlsen, Tuva Novotny; based on a novel by Fredrik Backman. Directed by Novotny. In Swedish, German with English subtitles. (1:34) NR.



Buzz

Documentary about a tumultuous, transformative year in the life of Pulitzer Prize-winning “Friday Night Lights” author Buzz Bissinger. Directed by Andrew Shea. (1:31) NR.

Corporate Animals

Coworkers on a team-building exercise are trapped by a cave-in. With Demi Moore, Jessica Williams, Ed Helms, Nasim Pedrad. Written by Sam Bain. Directed by Patrick Brice. (1:26) R.

Cracked Up

“Saturday Night Live” star Darrell Hammond revisits repressed memories of a childhood trauma in this documentary. Directed by Michelle Esrick. (1:35) NR.

Diego Maradona

Documentary profiles the legendary Argentine soccer player. (2:10) NR.

Downton Abbey

The Crawleys and their staff prepare for a royal visit in this big-screen adaptation of the beloved British TV series. With Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Matthew Goode. Written by Julian Fellowes. Directed by Michael Engler. (2:02) PG.

End of the Century

Two men, an Argentine and a Spaniard, share a romantic interlude in Barcelona. With Juan Barberini, Ramón Pujol, Mía Maestro. Written and directed by Lucio Castro. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:24) NR.

Imprisoned

A criminal’s plans to go straight are upended by a vengeful prison warden. With Juan Pablo Raba, Laurence Fishburne, Juana Acosta, John Heard, Esai Morales, Edward James Olmos. Written and directed by Paul Kampf. (1:44) NR.

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements

Documentary filmmaker Irene Taylor Brodsky weaves together the stories of her deaf parents, her own deaf son and the composer Beethoven. (1:30) NR.

Promare

A high-tech force battles fire-wielding mutants in this anime tale. Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi. In Japanese with English subtitles; also dubbed in English. (1:51) PG-13.

Rambo: Last Blood

Sylvester Stallone’s venerable action hero embarks on a vengeful final mission. With Paz Vega. Written by Matthew Cirulnick, Stallone; story by Stallone; based on the character created by David Morrell. Directed by Adrian Grunberg. (1:40) R.

Running With the Devil

A cocaine kingpin dispatches two top lieutenants to secure the cartel’s supply chain. With Nicolas Cage, Laurence Fishburne, Barry Pepper, Adam Goldberg, Leslie Bibb, Peter Facinelli, Cole Hauser. Written and directed by Jason Cabell. (1:40) R.

Say Amen, Somebody

Restored version of 1982 documentary on gospel music. With Thomas A. Dorsey, Willie May Ford Smith. Directed by George T. Nierenberg. (1:40) G.

Send Me to the Clouds

A young journalist undertakes an existential journey after she is diagnosed with ovarian cancer. With Jiuxiao Li, Guanhua Liang, Yufang Wu. Directed by Congcong Teng. In Mandarin with English subtitles. (1:39) NR.

7 Days to Vegas

A Hollywood high roller wagers he can walk to Sin City within a week. With Vincent Van Patten, Willie Garson, Don Stark, John O’Hurley, Chad Lowe, Jennifer Tilly. Written by Van Patten, Steve Alper. Directed by Eric Balfour. (1:32) NR.

Trauma Is a Time Machine

A woman struggles to heal physically and emotionally after being raped by her partner. With Augie Duke, Gabe Fazio, Elizabeth A. Davis. Written and directed by Angelica Zollo. (1:22) NR.

Villains

Two would-be burglars uncover a suburban couple’s twisted secret. With Bill Skarsgård, Maika Monroe, Jeffrey Donovan, Kyra Sedgwick. Written and directed by Dan Berk, Robert Olsen. (1:28) NR.

Wake

A widowed mortician receives receives a life-sized male doll as a gag gift from her family. With Myndy Crist, James Denton, Paige Searcy, Jo Koy. Written by Carey Krim. Directed by Cyrus Mirakhor. (1:36) NR.

The Wedding Year

A commitment-shy 20-something woman and her new boyfriend attend a series of weddings together. With Sarah Hyland, Anna Camp, Tyler James Williams, Jenna Dewan, Wanda Sykes. Written by Donald Diego. Directed by Robert Luketic. (1:30) R.

Where’s My Roy Cohn?

Documentary traces the infamous attorney whose presence darkened the American political landscape from the 1950s until his death in 1986. Featuring Cohn, Roger Stone, Barbara Walters. Directed by Matt Tyrnauer. (1:37) PG-13.

Zeroville

An outsider obsessed with the movies finds himself rubbing elbows with creative types in 1970s Hollywood. With James Franco, Megan Fox, Seth Rogen, Joey King, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson, Jacki Weaver. Written by Paul Felton, Ian Olds; based on the novel by Steve Erickson. Directed by Franco. (1:36) R.