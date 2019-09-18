Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Entertainment & Arts

The 82 most interesting things to do in L.A. this fall

Illustration for Fall Arts Preview
Concerts, theater and more of L.A.'s best art offerings.
(Pierluigi Longo / For The Times)
By Los Angeles Times Staff
Sep. 18, 2019
12:28 PM
The 2019 Fall Arts Preview presents concerts, art exhibits, dance performance and theater for the season. Here’s your guide to 82 of the most interesting things to do around L.A. this autumn.
There are 6 stories.
