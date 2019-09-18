The 82 most interesting things to do in L.A. this fall

The 2019 Fall Arts Preview presents concerts, art exhibits, dance performance and theater for the season. Here’s your guide to 82 of the most interesting things to do around L.A. this autumn.
If the state of America has got you down, go to an L.A. art museum this fall.
Fall is the perfect time to immerse yourself in the beauty of dance — from homegrown talent to global ensembles.
This fall’s classical music highlights include Esa-Pekka Salonen, “Porgy and Bess” and the L.A. Phil’s birthday gala.
Disney’s “Frozen,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Anastasia” and “The Last Ship” are among the hit musicals coming to L.A. and Orange County this fall.
The rich autumn slate of live music features Lana Del Rey, Lizzo, Camp Flog Gnaw, Sleater-Kinney and a Wiltern residency from none other than Madonna.
Fall theater season highlights for Los Angeles include a musical version of "Almost Famous," Bill Irwin in "On Beckett," a revival of August Wilson's "Jitney" and a new stand-up show by comic Mike Birbiglia.