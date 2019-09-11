The Broadway musicals coming to L.A. this fall, from ‘Frozen’ to ‘SpongeBob’

“Frozen,” “The SpongeBob Musical” and “Anastasia” are among the Broadway musicals coming to L.A. and Orange County this fall, joining the return of favorites including Cirque du Soleil and Blue Man Group. Here’s a chronological rundown of national stage tours.

Blue Man Group plays the Pantages in September and October, then swings back through in January for dates at Segerstrom Center. (Lindsey Best)

Sept. 24-Oct. 6; Jan. 7-12

Blue Man Group

Advertisement

The mysterious trio is back for more musically enhanced shenanigans starting Sept. 24 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd. $39 and up. (800) 982-2787. hollywoodpantages.com. And in January at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $26 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

The national tour of "Miss Saigon" returns to SoCal for a two-week stay at Segerstrom Center in October. (Matthew Murphy)

Oct. 1-13

‘Miss Saigon’

Advertisement

A young Vietnamese woman and an American soldier share an ill-fated romance in a tale inspired by the Puccini opera “Madame Butterfly.” Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $26-$125. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

Lila Coogan and company of the national tour of the musical fable "Anastasia." (Evan Zimmerman)

Oct. 8-27; Nov. 5-17

‘Anastasia’

A young woman with a mysterious past finds herself in 1920s Paris in this show with book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. In October at the Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd. $49 and up. (800) 982-2787. hollywoodpantages.com. Also in November at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $26 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

The 50th anniversary tour of the rock opera "Jesus Christ Superstar" plays a limited run at the Pantages in October. (Evan Zimmerman / Murphy Made)

Oct. 29-Nov. 3

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

Advertisement

It’s the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice rock opera about the man from Galilee. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd. $39 and up. (800) 982-2787. hollywoodpantages.com

Nov. 5-14

‘Summer: The Donna Summer Musical’

The life and times of the Queen of Disco are recalled in this jukebox musical bio-drama. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd. $39 and up. (800) 982-2787. hollywoodpantages.com

Dec. 4-Feb. 2

‘Frozen’

An intrepid young woman goes on a quest to break the wintry spell of her big sister, the Snow Queen, in this stage adaptation of the hit 2013 Disney movie. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd. $39 and up. $39 and up. (800) 982-2787. hollywoodpantages.com

The musical drama "The Last Ship" will sail into the Ahmanson in January with co-creator Sting among the cast. (Cylla von Tiedemann)

Jan. 14-Feb. 16

Advertisement

‘The Last Ship’

British rock star Sting costars in this musical he co-created about a community facing the demise of England’s shipbuilding industry. Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. $35-$145. (213) 972-4400. centertheatregroup.org

The Cirque du Soleil show “Volta” is coming to Los Angeles and Costa Mesa in 2020. (Benoit Z. Leroux)

Jan. 18-Feb. 23; March 18-April 19

Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Volta’

Transformation, liberation and self-acceptance are the themes of this acrobatic extravaganza from the Montreal-based company. Starts Jan. 18 at Dodger Stadium, 1000 Vin Scully Ave., L.A. Also starts in March at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. $49 and up. (877) 924-7783. cirquedusoleil.com

Feb. 4-9; Feb. 18-March 8

‘Escape to Margaritaville’

A bartender and aspiring singer at a hotel in the Caribbean falls for a young woman on vacay in this musical featuring the songs of Jimmy Buffett. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $26 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org. Also at Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Prices not announced. (800) 982-2787. hollywoodpantages.com

The national tour of "The Book of Mormon" comes to the Ahmanson in March. (Joan Marcus)

Feb. 18-March 29

‘The Book of Mormon’

“South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone along with “Frozen” composer Robert Lopez wrote this musical about the misadventures of two Mormon missionaries posted to Africa. Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. $35-$145. (213) 972-4400. centertheatregroup.org

"The Simon & Garfunkel Story" plays three dates at the Pantages in February. (Steve Ashton)

Feb. 21-23

‘The Simon & Garfunkel Story’

The jukebox musical salutes the 1960s folk-pop duo. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd. Prices not announced. (800) 982-2787. hollywoodpantages.com

The national tour of "Hamilton" returns to the Pantages in March. (Joan Marcus)

March 2020

‘Hamilton’

Yes, it’s coming back. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical about the Founding Fathers returns. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd. Prices not announced. (800) 982-2787. hollywoodpantages.com

"A Bronx Tale" tells the story of an Italian American teen in 1960s New York City. (Joan Marcus)

March 10-22

‘A Bronx Tale’

An Italian American teen in 1960s New York falls under the sway of a local mobster in this adaption of the 1991 film that starred its writer, Chazz Palminteri, and director, Robert De Niro. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $26 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

"The SpongeBob Musical" arrives at the Dolby Theatre in March. (Joan Marcus)

March 24-April 12

“The SpongeBob Musical”

“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical,” which scored 12 Tony nominations on Broadway, gets reborn as a national tour with a shorter title. The undersea goofball comes to the stage in this adaptation of the Nickelodeon cartoon series. Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Prices not announced. (800) 982-2787. hollywoodpantages.com