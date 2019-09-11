The Broadway musicals coming to L.A. this fall, from ‘Frozen’ to ‘SpongeBob’

“Frozen,” “The SpongeBob Musical” and “Anastasia” are among the Broadway musicals coming to L.A. and Orange County this fall, joining the return of favorites including Cirque du Soleil and Blue Man Group. Here’s a chronological rundown of national stage tours.
Sept. 24-Oct. 6; Jan. 7-12
Blue Man Group
The mysterious trio is back for more musically enhanced shenanigans starting Sept. 24 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd. $39 and up. (800) 982-2787. hollywoodpantages.com. And in January at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $26 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org
Oct. 1-13
‘Miss Saigon’
A young Vietnamese woman and an American soldier share an ill-fated romance in a tale inspired by the Puccini opera “Madame Butterfly.” Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $26-$125. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org
Oct. 8-27; Nov. 5-17
‘Anastasia’
A young woman with a mysterious past finds herself in 1920s Paris in this show with book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. In October at the Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd. $49 and up. (800) 982-2787. hollywoodpantages.com. Also in November at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $26 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org
Oct. 29-Nov. 3
‘Jesus Christ Superstar’
It’s the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice rock opera about the man from Galilee. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd. $39 and up. (800) 982-2787. hollywoodpantages.com
Nov. 5-14
‘Summer: The Donna Summer Musical’
The life and times of the Queen of Disco are recalled in this jukebox musical bio-drama. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd. $39 and up. (800) 982-2787. hollywoodpantages.com
Dec. 4-Feb. 2
‘Frozen’
An intrepid young woman goes on a quest to break the wintry spell of her big sister, the Snow Queen, in this stage adaptation of the hit 2013 Disney movie. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd. $39 and up. $39 and up. (800) 982-2787. hollywoodpantages.com
Jan. 14-Feb. 16
‘The Last Ship’
British rock star Sting costars in this musical he co-created about a community facing the demise of England’s shipbuilding industry. Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. $35-$145. (213) 972-4400. centertheatregroup.org
Jan. 18-Feb. 23; March 18-April 19
Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Volta’
Transformation, liberation and self-acceptance are the themes of this acrobatic extravaganza from the Montreal-based company. Starts Jan. 18 at Dodger Stadium, 1000 Vin Scully Ave., L.A. Also starts in March at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. $49 and up. (877) 924-7783. cirquedusoleil.com
Feb. 4-9; Feb. 18-March 8
‘Escape to Margaritaville’
A bartender and aspiring singer at a hotel in the Caribbean falls for a young woman on vacay in this musical featuring the songs of Jimmy Buffett. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $26 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org. Also at Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Prices not announced. (800) 982-2787. hollywoodpantages.com
Feb. 18-March 29
‘The Book of Mormon’
“South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone along with “Frozen” composer Robert Lopez wrote this musical about the misadventures of two Mormon missionaries posted to Africa. Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. $35-$145. (213) 972-4400. centertheatregroup.org
Feb. 21-23
‘The Simon & Garfunkel Story’
The jukebox musical salutes the 1960s folk-pop duo. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd. Prices not announced. (800) 982-2787. hollywoodpantages.com
March 2020
‘Hamilton’
Yes, it’s coming back. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical about the Founding Fathers returns. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd. Prices not announced. (800) 982-2787. hollywoodpantages.com
March 10-22
‘A Bronx Tale’
An Italian American teen in 1960s New York falls under the sway of a local mobster in this adaption of the 1991 film that starred its writer, Chazz Palminteri, and director, Robert De Niro. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $26 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org
March 24-April 12
“The SpongeBob Musical”
“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical,” which scored 12 Tony nominations on Broadway, gets reborn as a national tour with a shorter title. The undersea goofball comes to the stage in this adaptation of the Nickelodeon cartoon series. Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Prices not announced. (800) 982-2787. hollywoodpantages.com