New movies opening in L.A. this week: Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland in ‘Judy’ and more

Here is a list of movies opening in L.A. for Sept. 22-29:

Sept. 27

Abominable

Three friends try to reunite a young Yeti with his family in the Himalayas in this animated adventure. With the voices of Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Albert Tsai, Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson. Written and directed by Jill Culton. (1:32) PG-13.

Aga

An elderly couple living a traditional way of life on Siberia’s icy tundra try to reconnect with their daughter. With Mikhail Aprosimov, Feodosia Ivanova. Written by Simeon Ventsislavov, Milko Lazarov. Directed by Lazarov. In Yakut with English subtitles. (1:36)

Always in Season

Documentary puts the killing of a North Carolina teen in 2014 in the larger context of the history of the lynchings of African Americans. Narrated by Danny Glover. Directed by Jacqueline Olive. (1:29) NR.

Bliss

A painter who specializes in the macabre undertakes a dark, debauched odyssey to reenergize her work. With Dora Madison, Tru Collins, Rhys Wakefield. Written and directed by Joe Begos. (1:20) NR.

Charlie and Hannah’s Grand Night Out

Two female friends share a fantastical evening together. With Evelien Bosmans, Daphne Wellens. Written and directed by Bert Scholiers. In Dutch, Italian, French with English subtitles. (1:15) NR.

Christmas Survival

Two sisters and their respective families reunite at their deceased parents’ dilapidated home in the English countryside. With Gemma Whalen, Joely Richardson, Julian Ovenden, James Fox, Michael Landes, Sally Phillips, Patricia Hodge. Written and directed by James Dearden. (1:41) NR.

The Curse of Buckout Road

Witches burning at the stake, backwoods albino killers and a modern day stalker prove to be more than urban legends on this New York state byway. With Evan Ross, Henry Czerny, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Colm Feore, Danny Glover. Written and directed by Matthew Currie Holmes. (1:35) NR.

The Day Shall Come

The FBI tries to paint a delusional but well-intentioned Miami preacher as a terrorist in this satire. With Marchánt Davis, Anna Kendrick, Danielle Brooks, Denis O’Hare. Written by Chris Morris, Jesse Armstrong; additional material by Sean Gray, Tony Roche. Directed by Morris. (1:27) NR.



The Death of Dick Long

Two dimwitted Alabama musicians try to cover up a misadventure with their bandmate. With Michael Abbott, Jr., Andre Hyland, Virginia Newcomb, Jess Weixler, Sarah Baker, Roy Wood Jr., Sunita Mani. Written by Billy Chew. Director Daniel Scheinert. (1:40) R.

Don’t Be Nice

Documentary about a New York City crew taking part in a national slam-poetry competition. Directed by Max Powers. (1:35) NR.

First Love

Japanese auteur Takashi Miike directs this tale about a boxer and a call girl who fall for each other against the backdrop of a gang war in Tokyo’s underworld. With Masataka Kubota, Sakurako Konishi. Written by Masa Nakamura. In Japanese with English subtitles. (1:48) NR.

The Game Changers

Documentary on the rise of plant-based diets among professional athletes. Featuring James Wilks, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Directed by Louie Psihoyos. (1:48) NR.

The Gliksmans

A constantly bickering elderly couple become separated while out running errands. With Jon Jacobs, Bryna Weiss, Ed Asner, Cloris Leachman. Written by Michael Skolnick, Eden Stelmach. Directed by Skolnick. (1:12) NR.

Grouper

A grad student devises a twisted comeuppance for a pair of homophobic high school bullies. With Nicole Dambro, Peter Mayer-Klepchick, Cameron Duckett. Written and directed by Anderson Cowan. (1:49) NR.

The Harvesters

A sensitive teen clashes with the streetwise youth that his religious mother has brought into their home in a white community in rural South Africa. With Brent Vermeulen, Alex van Dyk, Juliana Venter. Written and directed by Etienne Kallos. In Afrikaans and English with English subtitles. (1:42) NR.

Jim Allison: Breakthrough

Documentary on the Nobel Prize-winning immunologist. Narrated by Woody Harrelson. Written and directed by Bill Haney. (1:30) PG-13.

Judy

Renée Zellweger portrays Judy Garland during the legendary entertainer’s run of sold-out stage shows in 1968 London. With Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell, Michael Gambon. Written by Tom Edge; based on a play by Peter Quilter. Directed by Rupert Goold. (1:58) NR.

The Lake Vampire

A novelist tracks a blood-sucking serial killer. With Eduardo Gulino. Written and directed by Carl Zitelmann; based on a novel Frank Baiz Quevedo. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:42) NR.

The Laundromat

Meryl Streep plays a widow who stumbles on a tax-evasion scam run by a Florida law firm in Steven Soderbergh’s new comedy. With Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas, Jeffrey Wright, Melissa Rauch, Robert Patrick, David Schwimmer, Cristela Alonzo, Larry Clarke, Will Forte, Chris Parnell, Larry Wilmore, Matthias Schoenaerts, Rosalind Chao, James Cromwell, Sharon Stone. Written by Scott Z. Burns; based on a book by Jake Bernstein. (1:36) R.

Loro

Satire about shady characters and others in the orbit of scandal-plagued Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi. With Toni Servillo. Written by Paolo Sorrentino, Umberto Contarello; sorty by Sorrentino. Directed by Sorrentino. In Italian with English subtitles. (2:31) NR.

Nineteen Summers

A young African American father tries to do the right thing on the mean streets of L.A. With Elise Neal, Douglas Tait, Terri Abney. Written and directed by Rod S. Scott. (1:58) NR.

Obsession

A drifter falls for the young wife of a man who hired him as a mechanic on the couple’s Louisiana farm. With Mekhi Phifer, Elika Portnoy, Brad Dourif. Written by Michael Andrews. Directed by Goran Dukic. (1:31) NR.

Prey

A troubled teen is banished to a remote island where he is menaced by a dark force. With Logan Miller, Jolene Anderson, Kristine Froseth. Written by Franck Khalfoun, David Coggeshall. Directed by Khalfoun. (1:25) PG-13.

Sister Aimee

Drama inspired by the bizarre 1926 disappearance of famed L.A. evangelist Aimee Semple McPherson. With Anna Margaret Hollyman, Michael Mosley, Andrea Suarez Paz. Written and directed by Samantha Buck, Marie Schlingmann. (1:27) NR.

10 Minutes Gone

A thief must find out who on his crew betrayed him before the crime boss who hired them takes matters into his own hands. With Michael Chiklis, Bruce Willis. Written by Kelvin Mao, Jeff Jingle. Directed by Brian A. Miller. (1:29) R.