10 things to do in L.A. and O.C., including ‘The Sound of Music’ singalong

As summer gives way to fall, the culture calendar fills fast. We’ve got dance, including flamenco star Olga Pericet and Diavolo — Architecure in Motion, plus National Dance Day at the Segerstrom. Music fans can enjoy violinist Itzhak Perlman, sax player Kamasi Washington or choral group Nevenka. In theater, Bill Irwin muses “On Beckett” and Rogue Machine stages “Miss Lilly Gets Boned.” The annual sing-along presentation of “The Sound of Music” returns to the Hollywood Bowl, and funny lady Sandra Bernhard rocks out in Long Beach.

Every rose has its thorn

Olga Pericet heats up the stage in “La Espina — The Thorn That Dreamed of Being a Flower or the Flower That Dreamed of Being a Dancer.” The award-winning nuevo flamenco star and company perform in this evening-length fable. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. 8 p.m. Saturday. $35-$70. (323) 461-3673. FordTheatres.org

Violinist Itzhak Perlman performs at the Soraya on Thursday. (Michael Robinson Chavez / Los Angeles Times)

Have fiddle, will travel

Itzhak Perlman, acclaimed violinist and tireless educator, opens the Soraya’s new season with works by Beethoven, Dvorak and Franck, accompanied by pianist Rohan De Silva. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. 7 p.m. Thursday. $59 and up. (818) 677-3000. TheSoraya.org

Bill Irwin stars in his one-man show “On Beckett” at the Kirk Douglas Theatre. (Carol Rosegg)

Be absurd. Be very absurd

Theater artist and celebrated clown Bill Irwin is back on the boards in “On Beckett.” The Tony winner explores the works of the Nobel Prize-winning Irish playwright behind classics like “Waiting for Godot” and “Happy Days.” Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Oct. 27. $30-$75. (213) 628-2772. CenterTheatreGroup.org

Jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington plays a pair of dates at the Theatre at Ace Hotel this weekend. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Have saxophone, will travel

Jazz great Kamasi Washington and his band bring a lush, sweeping sound to DTLA for a two-night stand. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday. $29.50-$89.50. theatre.acehotel.com

Julie Andrews in "The Sound of Music." The 1965 film screens in a singalong presentation at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday. (20th Century Fox)

A few of your favorite things

Channel your inner Julie Andrews at the “Sing-A-Long Sound of Music.” The annual celebration of the beloved 1965 movie musical returns. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 6 p.m. Saturday. $12-$99. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

Diavolo — Architecture in Motion will be onstage at the Musco Center on Saturday. (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

For the troops

In addition to performing favorite repertoire, L.A.-based Diavolo — Architecture in Motion presents the Orange County premiere of the company’s National Veterans Project, in which local veterans join the dancers onstage for a piece based on their experiences on and off the battlefield. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $38-$68. (844) 626-8726. muscocenter.org

Larisa Oleynik and Iman Nazemzadeh costar in ”Miss Lilly Gets Boned” at Rogue Machine Theatre. (John Perrin Flynn)

Of pedagogues and pachyderms

A Sunday school teacher has a sexual awakening, while elsewhere, an elephant grows restless in captivity in “Miss Lilly Gets Boned,” an off-the-wall comedy from “The Cake” playwright Bekah Brunstetter. Rogue Machine Theatre, Electric Lodge, 1416 Electric Ave., Venice. 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Oct. 28. $25, $40. (855) 585-5185. roguemachinetheatre.com

Sandra Bernhard brings her latest music and comedy show to the Carpenter Center in Long Beach. (Steven Gunther)

Miss Bernhard is back

Backed by a rock band, irreverent actress-comic-singer Sandra Bernhard deploys her trademark sass and snark in her latest show, “Quick Sand.” Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 Atherton St., Long Beach. 8 p.m. Saturday. $60. (562) 985-7000. carpenterarts.org

And a time to dance…

Lace up those Capezios, it’s National Dance Day. Culture Shock LA, Relampago del Cielo, contestants from “So You Think You Can Dance” and others take part in this family-friendly outing that includes live performances and interactive lessons. Look for a full article on this event posting soon at latimes.com/arts. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Argyros Plaza and the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Free. (714) 556-2787. SCFTA.org

No passport required

Take a musical tour of Eastern Europe and the Balkans as L.A.-based all-female vocal ensemble Nevenka performs traditional music from Greece, Russia, Croatia, Bulgaria and beyond. Caltech, Ramo Auditorium, 332. S. Michigan Ave., Pasadena. 8 p.m. Saturday. $5, $25. (626) 395-4652. pasadenafolkmusicsociety.org