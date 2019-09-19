See the portraits of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeff Bezos added to National Portrait Gallery

Raise a glass to Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeff Bezos, who soon will join the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery as part of its “Recent Acquisitions” exhibition.

The gallery has acquired images of the “Hamilton” creator, the Amazon CEO and four more 2019 American Portrait Gala honorees to preview Washington, D.C.'s biennial American Portrait Gala on Nov. 17. R&B band Earth, Wind & Fire, Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, chemical engineer Frances H. Arnold and former PepsiCo Inc. CEO Indra Nooyi round out the list of honorees whose portraits will be open to the public from Nov. 15 through Aug. 30, 2020.

Miranda will be displayed, clad in full “Hamilton” garb, in a photo by Mark Seliger that first appeared on a 2016 cover of Rolling Stone. Meanwhile, Bezos wears a simple button-down shirt and tie in Robert McCurdy’s minimalist oil-on-canvas depiction. Wintour and Earth, Wind & Fire are photographed by the renowned Annie Leibovitz and Bruce W. Talamon, respectively.

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mark Seliger, digitized by Mark Gulezian / NPG)

The gala is set to feature a performance from Earth, Wind & Fire. Presenters for the ceremony include former First Lady Michelle Obama, “The Late Late Show” host James Corden and record producer Clive Davis. View more portraits from the “Recent Acquisitions” exhibit below.

Jeff Bezos (Robert McCurdy, digitized by Mark Gulezian / NPG)

Earth, Wind & Fire (Bruce W. Talamon)

Indra Nooyi (Jon R. Friedman)

