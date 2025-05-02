How to watch the 2025 Met Gala and everything else you need to know

Rihanna and event co-chair A$AP Rocky are expected to be among the attendees at Monday’s Met Gala.

The first Monday in May is just a few days away! That date means one thing to fashionistas worldwide: the Met Gala.

While the event is associated with head-turning haute couture donned by the most popular celebrities — think Tyla’s Balmain sand dress, Blake Lively’s Statue of Liberty-inspired Versace gown or Rihanna’s papal get-up by John Galliano — the annual gala serves as a charity dinner for the museum’s Costume Institute and coincides with a fashion exhibit that shares the theme of the event.

Here’s what you need to know about fashion’s biggest night.

When is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala will be held Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This year, dinner will be overseen by chef Kwame Onwuachi, owner of top restaurants Tatiana in New York City and Dōgon in Washington, D.C. Artist Cy Gavin, known for monumental landscape paintings, will lead the creative direction of the red carpet design.

What is this year’s theme?

This year, the theme, and the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The dress code for the gala is “Tailored for You.”

The theme draws from Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.” In it, Miller explores how Black people, and Black men, in particular, through the culture of dandyism, have used flamboyant fashion to navigate identity and expand their possibilities in otherwise limiting environments.

“Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” will be on view at the Met from May 10 to Oct. 26.

Who are the chairs?

This year’s Met Gala will be co-chaired by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour. LeBron James will serve as an honorary chair.

In line with the theme, the four co-chairs are all Black men known for their impeccable style: Domingo regularly tops red carpet best-dressed lists; Hamilton brought fashion to F1; A$AP Rocky made even the courtroom his runway during his recent felony assault trial; and Williams is the creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton. (Louis Vuitton is a major sponsor of the exhibition and event.) Vogue’s May issue features four covers, with each of the four co-chairs showing off his signature cool.

In addition to the co-chairs, there is also a host committee, featuring modern-day dandies including André 3000, Dapper Dan, Edward Enninful and Jeremy O. Harris, as well as Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Jordan Casteel, Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Olivier Rousteing, Grace Wales Bonner, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Tyla, Rashid Johnson, Regina King, Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Audra McDonald, Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Sha’Carri Richardson, Usher and Kara Walker.

Who else will be in attendance?

Aside from the co-chairs, around 450 guests attend the Met Gala, according to Vogue, with Wintour having the final say on, well, everything.

One attendee of note is image architect Law Roach, famously Zendaya’s stylist, who this year will partner with British luxury fashion house Burberry on their Met Gala presence.

Other possible attendees include Rihanna, whose partner A$AP Rocky is co-chairing the gala; the Kardashian-Jenner clan; Sarah Jessica Parker; Gigi Hadid; Lady Gaga; Cardi B; and Blackpink stars Rosé and Lisa. Musicians Shakira, Lizzo and Mary J. Blige are also rumored to attend.

How can I watch?

Vogue will livestream the Met Gala on all of its digital platforms, including YouTube, starting at 3 p.m. PST/6 p.m. EST. Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony and Ego Nwodim will host the livestream.

E! News will also broadcast a livestream, hosted by Zanna Roberts Rassi, Maria Taylor, Elaine Welteroth and Yvonne Orji, at the same time from New York City’s Lincoln Center.