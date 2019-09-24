Plácido Domingo withdraws from Met Opera performances after harassment reports

Plácido Domingo has agreed to withdraw from all future performances at the Metropolitan Opera following accusations of sexual harassment made by women in a pair of reports by the Associated Press.

The 78-year-old classical music star had been scheduled to sing the title role in the season debut of Verdi’s “Macbeth” Wednesday night, which would have been his first performance in the United States since the reports.

Domingo had sung in rehearsals, and the Met had said as late as Monday that he was scheduled to perform Wednesday.

But Tuesday afternoon the company said in a statement: “The Met and Mr. Domingo are in agreement that he needed to step down.”

The move comes after more than a month of increased scrutiny of Domingo’s behavior and legacy following the AP’s initial investigation in August.

On Sept. 16, Los Angeles Opera invited employees to come forward to be interviewed by its internal investigator about alleged misconduct by Domingo, the company’s general director. The letter not only indicated that a resolution to the L.A. Opera investigation is weeks if not months away but also confirmed that the inquiry has expanded beyond the 18 anonymous women and two named women in two AP reports on Domingo’s behavior.

L.A. Opera opened its 34th season earlier this month with a punkish production of Puccini’s “La Bohème,” followed by a ball under the stars on the newly renovated Music Center Plaza. The night was notable for what it lacked: any mention of Domingo.

The program contained no traditional welcome note from the general manager, there was no sight of Domingo before or after the performance, and there was not a single mention of his name during official comments at the ball afterward.

