Kylie Jenner’s ‘2am date with Tyga’? She sets the record straight

Kylie Jenner at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards
Kylie Jenner is calling a story about a date with ex-boyfriend Tyga online exaggeration.
(Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Oct. 3, 2019
10:45 AM
Kylie Jenner appears to have had it, at least for the moment, with the internet in general and with what some media outlets are saying about her and her ex-boyfriend Tyga.

The billionaire beauty mogul appears to be bothered by a speculative piece about her reuniting with her former beau in the wake of her recent separation from baby-daddy rapper Travis Scott.

What paparazzi caught on camera, she says, was just a coincidence.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga'. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at,” Jenner wrote Thursday in the first of two tweets.

“Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Scott and Jenner apparently decided a few weeks back to take a break in their nearly two-year relationship with the caveat that it might be a temporary split, as they are parents to daughter Stormi Webster.

Christie D’Zurilla
Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A graduate of USC, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 as a copy editor and has more than 25 years of journalism experience in Southern California. As befits her beat, she has a high tolerance for inappropriate behavior.
