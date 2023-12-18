RIP Kenito: Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner reportedly split up

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have reportedly split up after being romantically linked for most of 2023.

It appears as though Kendall Jenner will be perreando sola for now.

The “Kardashians” star and international music sensation Bad Bunny have reportedly broken up less than a year after they began seeing each other, according to People.

Representatives for both the “Yo Perreo Sola” singer and Jenner did not immediately respond to The Times’ requests for comment.

The dating rumors sparked back in February by someone who claimed they saw the musician and the supermodel “playing tonsil hockey ... at a private LA club” in an anonymous tip published on Instagram by celebrity-gossip account Deuxmoi. Bringing the rumor mill full circle, the duo also sparked breakup rumors after Jenner shared an Instagram photo of a sunset on Nov. 14 that she captioned, “what’s meant for me, will simply find me.”

In March, the pair was seen sharing a tender moment as they left an L.A. sushi restaurant in snaps obtained by TMZ.

During his history-making Coachella performance in April, Bad Bunny, 29, alluded to his then-budding relationship with Jenner, 28. “[P]eople think they know the lives of celebrities, but they don’t. ... they will never know what a heart can feel,” he said. Jenner was also documented on video dancing in the audience during his opening weekend show.

The rumored power couple were seen sitting courtside at a Lakers playoff game in May wearing complementary boots, with People reporting that things were “getting more serious” between the two. Just weeks later, Bad Bunny — birth name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — dodged questions about his relationship with Jenner in a June interview with Rolling Stone.

“I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life,” he told the outlet. “That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

He also voiced his frustrations with being a celebrity in the social media age: “Today, everyone’s a paparazzi. We’re in the worst time, the worst moment for the privacy of other humans; not just artists, but human beings. Today, no one respects the privacy or life of anyone.”

The “El Apagón” artist shared a video to his Instagram stories in August in which Kendall and her voice are featured while they dodge squirrels and mosqitoes on a hike.

Despite that sneak peek into their connection, Bad Bunny refused to speak about his ties to Jenner in a September cover story for Vanity Fair. The Grammy winner didn’t confirm or deny whether the reality star was his girlfriend, and the interviewer wrote that she was warned not to probe about the supposed romance with Jenner.

“I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone,” the hitmaker said, adding that his mother is among the ones “to whom I have to clarify anything.”

The pair appeared to confirm some type of professional relationship in a photo shoot for Gucci luggage that appeared on the high-end brand’s Instagram page in late September.