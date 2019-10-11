‘Parasite’: A thrill ride about class warfare

Cho Yeo-jeong in a scene from “Parasite.” Credit: Neon (Neon)

“Parasite” is poised to be South Korea’s first-ever nomination for best international feature, and it also looks to be competitive for best director, original screenplay and even best picture.

Rave reviews have poured in for the darkly comedic drama about social inequality, with some critics calling it director’s Bong Joon Ho’s masterpiece.

The much-anticipated movie is now out in limited release, and host Mark Olsen talks with film critic Justin Chang and film reporter Jen Yamato.

Chang says “Parasite” is one of the best heist movies he has seen in quite some time, and he compares Bong to a conductor masterfully conducting a symphony.

Yamato says the class warfare themes in the film will be recognizable to everyone.

In our new culture news segment, Olsen discusses the official opening of Tyler Perry Studios with reporter Greg Braxton.

And in the “Glenn Whipp Awards Minute,” Whipp gives the state of the best actor race after the openings of “Joker,” starring Joaquin Phoenix, and “Pain and Glory,” starring Antonio Banderas.