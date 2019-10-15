Gina Rodriguez sings the N-word in a Fugees song and gets called out for it

Gina Rodriguez has apologized for using the N-word while singing along to a Fugees song in a clip she posted on her Instagram stories.

The “Jane the Virgin” star has removed the four-second video, which featured her singing a line from the group’s 1996 hit “Ready or Not” while getting her hair done. However, the internet being what it is, it quickly made the rounds on social media anyway. On Tuesday afternoon, she posted a tempered mea culpa.

“I just wanted to reach out and apologize,” the actress, 35, said into the camera. “I am sorry. I am sorry if I offended anyone by signing along to the Fugees — to a song I love, that I grew up on. I love Lauryn Hill, and I really am sorry if I offended you.”

Twitter users attacked the Latina actress for using the term and dragging beloved Fugees frontwoman Hill into the controversy. Others came to Rodriguez’s defense, saying she wasn’t using the lyric as a slur and pointing to the N-word’s ubiquitous use in Latinx communities. The “Miss Bala” star’s Wikipedia page was briefly edited to describe her as an “anti-black” actress.

It’s an unfortunate incident, given that the women’s advocate has repeatedly come under fire for what some consider to be anti-black comments. She addressed the criticism — mainly regarding her clumsy misinterpretation of the wage gap in Hollywood during a 2018 actress roundtable — in a tearful interview on “Sway in the Morning” in January. But even her explanation and apology on the show were deemed insufficient by her critics.

A rep for Rodriguez did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.