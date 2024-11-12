Karol G says ‘+57’ lyrics perceived as sexualizing minors were ‘taken out of context’

Karol G has been criticized for promoting the sexualization of young girls in her song “+57.”

Karol G is responding to the backlash surrounding her latest single that drew criticism from critics and social justice advocates for its perceived sexualization of minors.

The Grammy-winning singer dropped her high-performing collaboration “+57” last week. Named after Colombia’s telephone code, the dance track is loaded with features from Medellín-born artists — including reggaeton sensations J Balvin and Maluma — and debuted at No. 1 on Spotify in Colombia with 1,042,412 streams .

However, the song’s commercial success has been eclipsed by the controversy around its lyrics; “A mamacita since 14” is just one of the lines that has been interpreted as sexualizing underage girls.

Karol G argued against that interpretation in a since-expired statement written in Spanish on her Instagram story on Monday.

“As artists, we are exposed to public opinion, and to the individual interpretations of people who like us and people who differ with what we do,” the “Provenza” singer wrote. “In this case, unfortunately, the lyrics of a song, with which I sought to celebrate the union between artists and put to shine my people … were taken out of context.

“None of the things said in the song have the direction they have been given, nor was it said from that perspective,” she continued, “but I listen, I take responsibility and I realize that I still have a lot to learn. I feel very affected and I apologize from the bottom of my heart.”

Karol G also underscored her gratitude for the fans who “know my project, the intentions of my work and the causes close to my heart.” (The artist’s Con Cora Foundation strives to empower young women through education, offering scholarships to support women in STEM across Latin America.)

She concluded her statement by saying she would always treasure “the beautiful energy” she felt working with her collaborators on “+57.”

Upon its release, Rolling Stone En Español columnist Martin Toro counted “+57” among a host of songs — also citing Ryan Castro and Arcángel’s “Pueblo de Medallo” — that “directly or indirectly continue to feed the imaginary that ‘the paisas (girls from Medellín) are hot,’ and that is why foreign men believe that Medellín is an ideal destination for ‘sex tourism.’”

“It is very serious that, at this point in the conversation about narcoculture and rape culture, topics such as the sexualization of minors are still freely touched upon in songs,” Toro wrote. “Especially considering that, in effect, prostitution and trafficking of minors in Medellín is a problem that has been worsening in recent years.”

The Colombian Institute of Family Welfare, a government agency focused on protecting children and adolescents in vulnerable conditions, echoed Toro’s concerns in a video statement released Sunday.

Referencing the “+57” lyric, “Turned off her phone so she wouldn’t get caught / Baby is bad, but she’s smart,” the agency’s general director Astrid Cáceres Cárdenas alleged the song alludes to the country’s network of human trafficking, in which young girls are invited to parties where they are vulnerable to sexual exploitation.

“I am not saying this because it is a matter of conservatism. It’s because the truth is our girls who have lived it, they have not told it,” Cárdenas said, adding that the agency is open to educating reggaeton artists about how such songs normalize abuse against young women in Medellín.

Meanwhile, Karol G’s “+57” collaborators J Balvin and Feid defended her amid the backlash. Balvin on Monday wrote on his Instagram story, “This doesn’t take away from your greatness,” USA Today reported.

As of Tuesday, the song’s music video has almost 20 million views.