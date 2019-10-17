Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
George Takei and Cher lead celebrity tributes to Rep. Elijah Cummings, ‘a godly man’

Rep. Elijah Cummings
Rep. Elijah Cummings died early Thursday at age 68.
(Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images)
By Christi Carras
Oct. 17, 2019
8:45 AM
Cher, George Takei, Jonathan Van Ness and more Hollywood stars took to social media Thursday to celebrate the life of Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, a civil rights advocate and and a key player in the ongoing impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

Cummings died early Thursday at 68 of complications from longstanding health issues.

Actors, singers and comedians alike penned tributes to the Democrat, praising his fearlessness and commitment to justice. “The Terror’s” Takei, also a vocal Trump critic, honored Cummings with a pair of tweets highlighting his dedication to marginalized and underserved communities in his black-majority district, which includes much of Baltimore.

“A champion for the poor and downtrodden, Rep. Elijah Cummings has departed,” Takei wrote. “He strove through decades of service to bring justice and dignity to greater numbers in this world. We honor his life and his work, and pledge to continue his fight. Rest now, great soul.”

He continued to cite one of Cummings’ most famous quotes to illustrate the orator’s legacy.

“Elijah Cummings often would bring the weight of lawmakers’ duty into perspective, asking how Americans decades later would be affected by their decisions, ‘long after we are dancing with the angels,'“ he said in a second tweet. “I pray our leaders take heed. And I pray he is dancing with the angels now.”

Meanwhile, Cher mourned the Maryland politician, assigning him a number of dignified titles spotlighting his valiant, larger-than-life reputation.

“My Heart is Broken,” she wrote. “Elijah Cummings Was a GIANT Among Men, a Fearless Man, a GentleMan, A Man Of Great Character, A Stand Up Man, A Man To Revere, A Man To EMULATE. I Felt Safe When I Saw Him Wade Into Any Situation. ELIJAH CUMMINGS WAS A GODLY MAN.”

“Queer Eye” groomer and author Van Ness joined the chorus of heartfelt eulogies, expressing his shock at the sudden loss and calling on others to rise to Cummings’ moral standard.

Read more Hollywood reactions to his death below.

Christi Carras
