George Takei and Cher lead celebrity tributes to Rep. Elijah Cummings, ‘a godly man’

Cher, George Takei, Jonathan Van Ness and more Hollywood stars took to social media Thursday to celebrate the life of Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, a civil rights advocate and and a key player in the ongoing impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

Cummings died early Thursday at 68 of complications from longstanding health issues.

Actors, singers and comedians alike penned tributes to the Democrat, praising his fearlessness and commitment to justice. “The Terror’s” Takei, also a vocal Trump critic, honored Cummings with a pair of tweets highlighting his dedication to marginalized and underserved communities in his black-majority district , which includes much of Baltimore.

“A champion for the poor and downtrodden, Rep. Elijah Cummings has departed,” Takei wrote. “He strove through decades of service to bring justice and dignity to greater numbers in this world. We honor his life and his work, and pledge to continue his fight. Rest now, great soul.”

A champion for the poor and downtrodden, Rep. Elijah Cummings has departed. He strove through decades of service to bring justice and dignity to greater numbers in this world. We honor his life and his work, and pledge to continue his fight. Rest now, great soul. pic.twitter.com/r4IThSvk8L — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 17, 2019

He continued to cite one of Cummings’ most famous quotes to illustrate the orator’s legacy.

“Elijah Cummings often would bring the weight of lawmakers’ duty into perspective, asking how Americans decades later would be affected by their decisions, ‘long after we are dancing with the angels,'“ he said in a second tweet. “I pray our leaders take heed. And I pray he is dancing with the angels now.”

Meanwhile, Cher mourned the Maryland politician, assigning him a number of dignified titles spotlighting his valiant, larger-than-life reputation.

“My Heart is Broken,” she wrote. “Elijah Cummings Was a GIANT Among Men, a Fearless Man, a GentleMan, A Man Of Great Character, A Stand Up Man, A Man To Revere, A Man To EMULATE. I Felt Safe When I Saw Him Wade Into Any Situation. ELIJAH CUMMINGS WAS A GODLY MAN.”

✝️☮️💟 — Cher (@cher) October 17, 2019

“Queer Eye” groomer and author Van Ness joined the chorus of heartfelt eulogies, expressing his shock at the sudden loss and calling on others to rise to Cummings’ moral standard.

I can not believe this news. May he Rest In Peace & Power. May we honor his legacy with every ounce of the best of who we are. #ElijahCummings — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) October 17, 2019

Read more Hollywood reactions to his death below.

This one has broken me.

I am broken. @RepCummings was a lion. A fierce warrior for justice. He was principled and kind. His spirit was pure & his moral compass was true. He will be GREATLY missed.



This one really, really hurts. #RIPSir #ElijahCummings — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 17, 2019

Elijah Cummings was and will remain a rock star in all the hearts of people who met him and were lucky enough to know him. I never met him, but I wish I had, and I always admired his passion for his country. A man who was never for sale. @RepCummings — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 17, 2019

