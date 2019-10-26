Classical music in L.A. this week: ‘Psycho,’ ‘Hunchback of Norte Dame’ and more

Here is a list of classical music performances in L.a. for Oct. 27-Nov. 3:

Beethoven and Brahms Pianist and host Orli Shaham leads members of Pacific Symphony in a program of chamber music. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $72 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Beethoven’s Ninth with Dudamel Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil are joined by Los Angeles Master Chorale and a cohort of guest vocalists for Beethoven’Next s No. 9; program also includes the world premiere of Gabriela Ortiz’ “Yanga” featuring Tambuco Percussion Ensemble. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. Sold out. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

LACMA’s Sundays Live Pianist Simone Leitão performs works by Handel and Scarlatti plus music from Brazil. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Guest conductor Nicholas McGegan leads the orchestra in Schubert’s Symphony No. 6 and Overture from “Der Häusliche Krieg,” plus music from Rameau’s opera “Dardanus,” and Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 19 with pianist Jeremy Denk. Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. $28 and up. (213) 622-7001. laco.org

Music for the Imagination Los Cancioneros Master Chorale presents and evening of popular song. Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Sun., 7 p.m. $15, $25. (310) 781-7171. 310-781-7171. LCMasterChorale.com

Palisades Symphony Orchestra All-Brahms program includes Serenade No. 1, Hungarian Dances and Violin Concerto in D with violinist Ken Aiso. Palisades High School, Mercer Hall, 15777 Bowdoin St., Pacific Palisades. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free. palisadessymphony.org

Psycho The LA Opera Orchestra performs Bernard Herrmann’s classic score to accompany a screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s B&W 1960 thriller starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, L.A. $20-$89. Sun., 2 p.m.; Wed.-Thu., 8 p.m. $20-$124. (213) 972-8001. LAOpera.org

South Bay Chamber Music Society Hollywood Piano Trio plays pieces by Beethoven, Arensky and Haydn. Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. Sun., 3 p.m. Free. sbcms.net

The Music Guild Fiato String Quartet and special guests open the Music Guild’s 75th season with an all-Brahms program. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Mon., 8 p.m. Also at Cal State Long Beach, Daniel Recital Hall, E. Atherton St., Long Beach. Tue., 8 p.m.; and Adat Ari El Temple, 12020 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $46-$56; discounts available; caregivers, free. (310) 558-3500. TheMusicGuild.org

Chamber Music for Brass and Strings Members of the LA Phil play pieces by Poulenc, Hindemith, Bowen and Ewald. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$64. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Joshua Bell The violinist, accompanied by pianist Alessio Bax, plays pieces by Schubert, Franck, Bach and Ysaye. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. $20-$120. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Music@MiMoDa Violinist Jacqueline Suzuki and pianist Brendan White play pieces by Hindemith and Respighi plus selections by local composers. MiMoDa Studio, 5774 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. Free. mimodastudio.com

Sounds Delicious: Harry Potter Salastina pairs selections from John Williams’ music for the fantasy-film franchise with a five-course meal. The Maxwell House, 55 S. Grand Ave., Pasadena. Wed., 7 p.m. $195; no sales at the door. salastina.org

Halloween Organ & Film Organist Clark Wilson provides live accompaniment for a screening of the 1923 silent-film version of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” starring Lon Chaney. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Thu., 8 p.m. $36-$67. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Dudamel Conducts Bruckner The LA Phil performs Bruckner’s Symphony No. 4, “Romantic.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat.-next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$209. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

An Evening of Stephen Sondheim & Andrew Lloyd Webber Pacific Symphony’s pops season gets underway with guest conductor Richard Kaufman leading the orchestra and guest vocalists in selections from the two Broadway composers’ classic musicals including “Sweeney Todd,” “Gypsy,” “Cats” and “Phantom of the Opera.” Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $40 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

First Fridays at First! Cellist Eric Byers and pianist Robert Thies play pieces by Beethoven and Rachmaninoff. First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Fri., 12:15 p.m. (310) 316-5574. palosverdes.com

A Night in Hollywood: A Celebration with Sheridon Stokes The flutist is joined by Santa Monica Chamber Orchestra for classic movie themes plus works by Jürgen Kramlofsky. The Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. $30. flutesofhollywood.com

The Felici Piano Trio The ensemble performs works to be announced. Ruth B. Shannon Center for the Performing Arts, 6760 Painter Ave., Whittier. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25. (562) 907-4203. shannoncenter.org

Grand Finale — Popular Show-stoppers San Fernando Valley Master Chorale is joined by the San Fernando Valley Youth Chorus, “Miss Saigon’s” Jennifer Paz and “American Idol’s” Anthony Fedorov for classic show tunes and opera favorites. First Presbyterian Church of Encino, 4963 Balboa Blvd., Encino. Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $15-$25; 6 and under, free. (818) 738-9955. sfvmc.com

Rigoletto Vineyard Touring Opera puts a 1980s-style spin on Verdi’s tragic tale of a hunchbacked court jester, his beautiful daughter and a lecherous duke. Woman’s Club of South Pasadena, 1424 Fremont Ave., South Pasadena. Sat., 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Also at Northridge Women’s Club, 18401 Lassen St., Northridge. Next Sun., 2:30 p.m. $20-$30. (909) 229-4410. vtopera.org (Also in Santa Monica, Nov. 9, and Claremont, Nov. 17)

Dilijan Chamber Music Series Works by Brahms, Mansurian, Ashot Kartalyan and Artashes Kartalyan. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $15-$75. (818) 500-9997. larkmusicalsociety.org

Esa-Pekka Salonen Conducts Die Walküre Salonen leads the Coburn Orchestra and guest vocalists in Act 1 of the Wagner opera, plus Hindemith’s “Mathis der Maler.” Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $28 and up. (949) 553-2422. colburnschool.edu

LACMA’s Sundays Live Members of American Youth Symphony play string quartets by Mozart and Dvorak. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series presents “Nostalgia from Vienna,” a program of works for strings by Schubert and Haydn. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $95. (310) 498-0257. lesalondemusiques.com

Jane Parker-Smith The organist plays works by Bach, Franck, Liszt, et al. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$64. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com