‘Friday’ actor and comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77

John Witherspoon
John Witherspoon leaves a taping of “The Late Show with David Letterman” in New York.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Oct. 29, 2019
11:58 PM
Actor-comedian John Witherspoon, who memorably played Ice Cube’s father in the “Friday” films, has died. He was 77.

Witherspoon’s manager Alex Goodman confirmed late Tuesday that Witherspoon died in Los Angeles. No cause of death was released.

The actor had a prolific career, appearing in three “Friday” films, appearing on “The Wayans Bros.” television series and voicing the grandfather in “The Boondocks” animated series.

Goodman referred to a family statement issued to the website Deadline that said the family was in shock over Witherspoon’s death.

The statement says Witherspoon, who was born on Jan. 27, 1942, is survived by his wife, Angela, and sons JD and Alexander.

