Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announce divorce after nearly 12 years of marriage

Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth pose upon arrival at an event
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announced their divorce Friday on Instagram.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have called it quits after more than 11 years of marriage.

The two announced the news with a statement posted Friday to Witherspoon’s Instagram, just days before they were to celebrate their 12th anniversary on Sunday.

“It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the statement said. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

The “Legally Blonde” star, 47, and the former talent agent, 52, married on March 27, 2011, in Ojai, just months after their engagement.

On Sept. 27, 2012, they welcomed son Tennessee James, who the ex-spouses wrote Friday would be “our biggest priority.”. They said they also plan to focus on “our entire family as we navigate this next chapter.”

In 2016 the actor founded the TV and film production company Hello Sunshine, which was behind several Witherspoon-led series including “Big Little Lies” and “The Morning Show.” According to his LinkedIn profile, Toth has served as a Hello Sunshine founding board member since its creation.

Witherspoon’s company sold for $900 million in August 2021.

The split from Toth will be the second divorce for Witherspoon. In 2008 she and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, with whom she shares children Ava Elizabeth Phillippe and Deacon Phillippe, went their separate ways.

Toth and Witherspoon concluded their Friday statement requesting that fans respect “our family’s privacy at this time.”

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

