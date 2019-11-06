Marciano Art Foundation announces it won’t reopen in wake of layoffs following union drive

Just one day after laying off nearly six dozen employees who were attempting to unionize, the Marciano Art Foundation has announced that it has “no present plans to reopen,” per a statement issued to The Times on Wednesday afternoon.

This marks a surprising conclusion to a chain of events that have occurred at breakneck speed.

On Friday evening, the foundation’s visitor services associates — gallery attendants and docents for the museum — announced they were unionizing with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees over issues related to scheduling, job security and wages.

Four days later, at 6:13 p.m. on Tuesday, museum management sent a tersely worded email to employees stating that attendance was low and that the museum would prematurely close its current exhibition Wednesday.

“Effective Thursday, Nov. 7 we will be laying off all the Visitor Services Associates,” read the email. “You will be receiving your final pay via Direct Deposit on Thursday, Nov. 7.”

In a response to a query from The Times on Tuesday night, the museum issued a statement that read, “Due to low attendance the past few weeks Marciano Art Foundation will be closing the current exhibition early on Nov. 6 after a five-month run. The foundation will remain closed to the public until further notice.”

On Wednesday, when The Times asked if there were plans to reopen, the museum responded with a one-line statement: “We have no present plans to reopen.”

The Marciano Art Foundation opened to much fanfare in the former Scottish Rite old Masonic Temple on Wilshire Boulevard in May 2017.

Founded by art collectors and Guess blue jeans magnates Paul and Maurice Marciano, the museum showcased works from their collection along with rotating exhibitions devoted to internationally famous artists, including Ai Weiwei, Yayoi Kusama, L.A. painter Jim Shaw and the Berlin-based Donna Huanca, whose current installation was scheduled to remain open until Dec. 1.

As recently as this weekend, there was no indication that the museum might shut down.

On Saturday, an afternoon talk featuring independent curator Cecilia Fajardo-Hill and Huanca drew a large audience.

“The talk was completely full,” said Fajardo-Hill, estimating that there were roughly 200 people in attendance. “Everything seemed completely normal.”

It is unclear whether the Marciano brothers plan to continue operating a foundation or what will become of the building.