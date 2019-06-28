With semi-nude models, Donna Huanca brings femme power into a male art world

“I don’t like to follow rules, so I’m OK with them veering off course,” Huanca says, explaining the loose nature of the show’s choreography. “I really rely on the relationships with my models to create this environment. We trust each other. There’s so much conversation that goes into things like security and creating a safe and comfortable space for the models. We are sort of reconfiguring what is the norm of having an art show. When there are live people in your space, you have to take care of them and be flexible to the different conditions that might arise.”