Movies opening in L.A. this week: ‘Frozen II,’ ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ and more

Nov. 22

Age Out

Thrust out of foster care at 18, a young man turns to crime. With Tye Sheridan, Caleb Landry Jones, Imogen Poots, Jeffrey Wright, Brett Butler, Matthew Albrecht. Written and directed by A.J. Edwards. (1:31) PG-13.

Angelfish

Two teens from different backgrounds embark on a romance in the Bronx in the early 1990s. With Princess Nokia, Jimi Stanton, Erin Davie. Written and directed by Peter Lee. (1:36) NR.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Tom Hanks slips on the friendly cardigan of children’s TV show host Fred Rogers to dispense lessons in kindness to Matthew Rhys’ jaded journalist. With Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Cooper. Written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster; inspired by an article by Tom Junod. Directed by Marielle Heller. (1:48) PG.

Citizen K

Writer-director Alex Gibney looks at post-Soviet Russia through the eyes of oligarch turned dissident Mikhail Khodorkovsky in this documentary. (2:08) NR.

The Courier

A female motorcycle courier teams with a witness against a crime boss in this real-time action-thriller. With Olga Kurylenko, Gary Oldman, Dermot Mulroney. Written by Zackary Adler, James Edward Baker, Andrew Prendergast. Directed by Adler. (1:37) R.

Dark Waters

Mark Ruffalo stars as a crusading attorney who uncovers a deadly truth about a large chemical company. With Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Bill Camp, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham, Bill Pullman. Written by Matthew Carnahan, Mario Correa; based on an article by Nathaniel Rich. Directed by Todd Haynes. (2:06) PG-13.

Frozen II

Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven join Elsa as she searches for the truth behind her powers in this sequel to the blockbuster 2013 animated musical. With the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad. Written by Jennifer Lee; story by Lee, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Chris Buck, Robert Lopez, Marc Smith. Directed by Buck, Lee. (1:43) PG.

Hala

A Chicago-area Pakistani American teen balances her desire for freedom with her strict Muslim upbringing. With Geraldine Viswanathan, Jack Kilmer, Gabriel Luna, Anna Chlumsky. Written and directed by Minhal Baig. In English, Urdu with English subtitles. (1:34) R.



Mickey and the Bear

A Montana teenager cares for her father, a veteran with a substance abuse problem. With Camila Morrone, James Badge Dale, Calvin Demba, Ben Rosenfield, Rebecca Henderson. Written and directed by Annabelle Attanasio. (1:28) R.

Retablo

The revelation of a father’s secret tears apart a Peruvian Catholic family living in the rural Andes. With Junior Bejar. Directed by Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio. In Quechua and Spanish with English subtitles. (1:41) NR.

Saint Cloud Hill

Documentary about a Nashville homeless community rallying to fight gentrification. Directed by Sean Clark, Jace Freeman. (1:19) NR.

Shooting the Mafia

Documentary on Italian photographer Letizia Battaglia, noted for chronicling the lives of underworld figures. Directed by Kim Longinotto. In English, Italian with English subtitles. (1:34)

3022

Astronauts on a mission in deep space are devastated to learn that the Earth has been destroyed. With Omar Epps, Kate Walsh, Miranda Cosgrove, Enver Gjokaj, Angus MacFayden, Jorja Fox. Written by Ryan Binaco. Directed by John Suits. (1:31) R.

21 Bridges

“Black Panther’s” Chadwick Boseman plays an NYPD detective leading a manhunt for a pair of cop killers. With Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Keith David, Taylor Kitsch, J.K. Simmons. Written by Adam Mervis, Matthew Michael Carnahan; story by Mervis. Directed by Brian Kirk. (1:39) R.

When Lambs Become Lions

Documentary about Africa’s plummeting elephant population gets up close and personal with a small-time ivory dealer, a wildlife ranger and others in northern Kenya. Directed by Jon Kasbe. (1:16) NR.

