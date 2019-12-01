Classic movies in L.A. this week: ‘Magnolia,’ ‘Die Hard’ and more

Here is a list of classic movies, film festivals, etc. in L.A. for Dec. 1-8:

The Biggest Little Farm The Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy screens this 2018 documentary about a local couple who left the city to try to create a sustainable farm outside Los Angeles. Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro. Sun., 5 p.m. $10; children, free. pvplc.org

City Lights / The Circus Double bill pairs Charlie Chaplin’s 1931 comedic fable/tearjerker with his 1928 slapstick romp. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $12. americancinematheque.com

Happy Birthday Chick Strand! A salute to the filmmaker and teacher who died 10 years ago includes selections from her four-decade career. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. Mon., 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

The Night of the Hunter Robert Mitchum terrifies as a murderous self-styled preacher in Charles Laughton’s masterful 1955 black-and-white thriller. With Shelley Winters, Lillian Gish. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Mon., 2 p.m. $6. thenewbev.com

Under the Same Moon A boy in Mexico journeys north in hopes of reuniting with his immigrant mother in the U.S. in Patricia Riggen’s 2008 drama. With Kate del Castillo. In English and Spanish with English subtitles. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Tue., 1:30 p.m. Free. (310) 440-4500. skirball.org

An Evening With Chevy Chase The star takes part in an audience Q&A after a screening of his 1989 comedy “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Microsoft Theater, 777 Chick Hearn Court, downtown L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $44.50-$99.50. (877) 234-8425. microsofttheater.com

Skid Row Marathon Los Angeles Poverty Department’s Movie Nights at the Museum screens this 2017 documentary about a Los Angeles judge who started a running club for residents of DTLA’s Skid Row. Skid Row History Museum and Archive, 250 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. Fri., 6:30 p.m. Free. lapovertydept.org

Make My Day: Movie Culture in the Age of Reagan Two-night, four-film series kicks off with Sylvester Stallone as Vietnam vet John Rambo in the 1982 action drama “First Blood” followed by Roddy Piper in John Carpenter’s satirical 1988 sci-fi tale “They Live.” UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $8-$10. cinema.ucla.edu

DocuSlate Daylong showcase includes six separate programs featuring full-length and short documentaries, plus audience Q&As. NewFilmmakers Los Angeles, 1139 S Hill St., downtown L.A. Sat., 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. $10 per program. newfilmmakersla.com

Die Hard Rooftop screening of the 1988 action thriller starring Bruce Willis as an NYPD cop battling terrorists in an L.A. skyscraper. With Alan Rickman. The Montalbán, rooftop, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $18; two-person love seat, $50. themontalban.com

Magnolia Paul Thomas Anderson’s atmospheric 1999 ensemble drama set in the San Fernando Valley; with Tom Cruise, John C. Reilly, Jason Robards, Julianne Moore, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Philip Baker Hall, Ricky Jay, William H. Macy, Alfred Molina. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $12. americancinematheque.com

They Shall Not Grow Old Peter Jackson’s acclaimed 2018 film uses previously unseen, digitally restored and colorized footage to document the lives of British soldiers on the battlefields of Europe during WWI; presented in 2D and 3D. Various theaters. Sat., 4 and 7 p.m.; also Dec. 17-18. $14, 17. fathomevents.com

Meet Me in St. Louis 75th anniversary screenings of this tune-filled 1944 Technicolor romance, set in the run-up to the 1904 World’s Fair, directed by Vincente Minnelli and starring Judy Garland. Various theaters. Next Sun., 1 and 4 p.m.; also Wed., Dec. 11, 4 and 7 p.m. $12.50. fathomevents.com

