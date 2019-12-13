Free or $15 student seats for ‘What the Constitution Means to Me’? Here’s how

Scoring tickets to Heidi Schreck’s Tony-nominated play “What the Constitution Means to Me” just got easier — and potentially less expensive for young theatergoers.

Because of strong advance ticket sales for the Mark Taper Forum run starting Jan. 12, Center Theatre Group said, the company just announced a one-week extension, so the show now closes Feb. 23. CTG also tossed in some $25 tickets for that week — 232 of them, to be precise, in celebration of the 232-year-old Constitution.

The bad news: Those $25 tickets already have sold out.

The good news: There are two other ways people 25 and younger have a chance to score discounted admission.

First, CTG said it has partnered with local law firms to launch Theater Access for L.A., which will make available a limited number of $15 student rush tickets to people 25 and younger. These seats can be reserved 24 hours in advance and must be picked up in person with a valid student ID.

Second, as part of CTG’s FreePlay program, a limited number of free tickets for students 25 and younger will be made available for the Jan. 14 performance of “Constitution.” Reservations open Jan. 2, and tickets must be picked up in person with valid ID.

“What the Constitution Means to Me” is Schreck’s autobiographical story of how she earned money for college by giving speeches on the Constitution in American Legion-sponsored competitions. Her optimistic 15-year-old self is replaced by her 47-year-old self, who is significantly less enthusiastic about the historical document, particularly its lack of protections for women.

The show, a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize this year, staged two sold-out off-Broadway runs and twice extended its Broadway run. It was nominated for two Tony Awards, including for Schreck as lead actress in a play. Times theater critic Charles McNulty praised the show, calling it “singularly charming, politically urgent and cathartically necessary.” He also named it to his best of 2019 list.

For the L.A. run, Schreck’s role will be played by Maria Dizzia, a Tony nominee for “In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play).” Local high school freshman Jocelyn Shek will join her, making her stage debut as a fellow speech-giver.

More information on student rush and FreePlay programs is here.