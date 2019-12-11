Charles McNulty’s best theater of 2019: ‘Almost Famous,’ ‘Jitney’ and ‘Ragtime’

No reason to conceal the obvious: Composing a top 10 list, that annual exercise in critical subjectivity, is more art than science.

The shows below, arranged alphabetically, made 2019 brighter than it otherwise would have been for this inveterate theatergoer. My gratitude, however, extends beyond these works to include other offerings that my conscience will not let me pass over.

The Geffen Playhouse production of “Key Largo,” boosted by the bad guy swagger of Andy Garcia as the mob boss played in the film by Edward G. Robinson, stunned me with its theatrical vigor. I had expected a clunky copy of the John Huston’s film but was greeted instead by a production by Doug Hughes that pulsated with suspenseful stage life. Mj Rodriguez and George Salazar (whose rendition of “Suddenly, Seymour” I never wanted to end) brought an aching vulnerability to Mike Donahue’s revival of “Little Shop of Horrors” at Pasadena Playhouse.

Adam Rapp’s “The Sound Inside,” starring Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman at Studio 54, is not only the best two-hander of the year; it’s also one of the most intriguing plays, a story about the loneliness of writers and the freedom and vicarious connection of narration. David Byrne’s “American Utopia” at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre, exponentially enhanced by a diversely gifted music ensemble, is hands down the most theatrically entrancing concert I’ve ever seen.

Among its many other virtues, Jeremy O. Harris’ “Slave Play” at the Golden Theatre is paving the way for a Broadway future worth hanging around for. Jamie Lloyd’s revival of Harold Pinter’s “Betrayal” at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre proved that the right cast (Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox) can get a critic to admit he was wrong to complain about yet another Broadway revival of this play.

Jackie Sibblies Drury’s “Marys Seacole” at Lincoln Center Theater’s Claire Tow had me once again marveling at the fearless imagination of this Pulitzer Prize-winning dramatist. And “History of Violence” at St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn, an import from Berlin’s Schaubühne directed by Thomas Ostermeier, made me both envious of the German company’s sharp stagecraft and appreciative of the opportunity to experience such an inspiring level of theatrical precision.