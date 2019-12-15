Movies opening in L.A.: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,’ ‘Cats’ and more

Dec. 16

Quezon’s Game

The president of the Philippines grants sanctuary to Jewish refugees from Germany in 1938 in this fact-based drama. With Raymond Bagatsing, Rachel Alejandro, Kate Alejandrino. Written by Janice Y. Perez, Dean Rosen. Directed by Matthew E. Rosen. (2:05) NR.

Dec. 20

Cats

The long-awaited film version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1981 blockbuster stage musical based on the poetry of T.S. Eliot arrives with an all-star cast of felines singing and dancing in styles ranging from ballet to tap to hip-hop. With James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, Francesca Hayward. Written by Lee Hall, Tom Hooper. Directed by Hooper. PG.

The Europeans

New 2K restoration of director James Ivory and writer Ruth Prawer Jhabvala’s adaptation of the Henry James novel about two aristocratic siblings paying a visit to their American cousins in 19th century New England. With Lee Remick, Robin Ellis, Wesley Addy, Tim Choate. (1:30) NR.

Heavy Water

Big-wave surfer Nathan Fletcher explores the evolution of his sport in this documentary. Written and directed by Michael Oblowitz. (1:24) NR.

Advertisement

Invisible Life

Two sisters in 1950 Rio de Janeiro pursue their dreams after being separated by their father. With Fernanda Montenegro, Carol Duarte, Gregório Duvivier. Written by Karim Aïnouz, Murilo Hauser, Inés Bortagaray; based on a novel by Martha Batalha. Directed by Aïnouz. In Portuguese and Greek with English subtitles. (2:19) NR.

Kaddish

A concentration camp survivor’s testimony upends the lives of two young people and their family. With Lenn Kudrjawizki, Sergei Agafonov. Written by Konstantin Fam, Veronika Fam. Directed by Konstantin Fam. In English and Russian with English subtitles. (1:26) NR.

Lost Holiday

A New York City social worker gets caught up in a Washington, D.C., socialite’s kidnapping. With Kate Lyn Shell, Thomas Matthews, Keith Poulson, William Jackson Harper. Written and directed by Michael Kerry Matthews and Thomas Matthews. (1:15) NR.

Only Cloud Knows

A Chinese widower goes to great lengths to fulfill promises he made to his late wife. With Xuan Huang, Caiyu Yang, Lydia Peckham. Written by Zhang Ling. Directed by Feng Xiaogang. In Mandarin with English subtitles. (2:12) NR.



Advertisement

Santa Fake

An Irish immigrant has a series of holiday-related misadventures while on a cross-country journey. With Damian McGinty, Heather Morris, John Rhys-Davies, Judd Nelson, Jeff Fahey, Tony Amendola. Written and directed by J.M. Burris. (1:26) NR.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Forty-two years after “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away” first appeared on movie screens, the ninth episode brings the space saga to its conclusion as the Resistance struggles to defeat the First Order. With Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams. Written by J.J. Abrams, Chris Terrio; story by Derek Connolly, Colin Trevorrow, Chris Terrio, Abrams; based on characters created by George Lucas. Directed by Abrams. (2:35) PG-13.