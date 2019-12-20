What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge’ on Food Network

SERIES

Rose Parade Uncovered The new episode of the documentary series recalls the first Rose Parade and takes a flight on the Goodyear Blimp. 7 p.m. CW

Top Elf Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy joins Santa and Ms. Jingles to pick the winner in the season finale of the holiday competition. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Jessica’s mom makes her holiday appetizer bites, festive cocktails and Christmas cookies. Then Holmes enjoys breathtaking views of Los Angeles at 71 Above restaurant. 8 p.m. CW

Saturday Night Live Eddie Murphy returns as host for the first time in 35 years, with musical guest Lizzo, the breakout singer and rapper who’s nominated for eight Grammy Awards. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Madagascar Host David Attenborough investigates the mysterious and unique wildlife of the dry southern portion of the island in the season finale. 9 p.m. BBC America

SPECIALS

Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge Molly Yeh hosts this new Hanukkah-themed competition, in which four seasoned chefs are expected to pull out all the stops as they craft innovative dishes inspired by the Festival of Lights. Duff Goldman and Sharone Hakman are the judges. 10 p.m. Food Network

MOVIES

Christmas Love Letter An advice columnist (Ashley Newbrough) gets a Christmas card in a big batch of mail and inside is an unsigned love letter in this new holiday romance. Tilky Jones, Chanté Bowser, Izzy Herbert and Pierce Lackey also star. 6 p.m. Lifetime

The Sun Is Also a Star Ry Russo-Young’s bittersweet 2019 adaptation of a young-adult novel stars Yara Shahidi (“grown-ish”) as a New York teenager who, on the day before she and her family are scheduled to be deported back to Jamaica, meets a pre-med student (Charles Melton) who may be her soul mate. Jake Choi (“Single Parents”), Gbenga Akinnagbe, Camrus Johnson, Miriam A. Hyman, John Leguizamo and Hill Harper costar. 8 p.m. HBO

Christmas Hotel A woman (Tatyana Ali) working at a high-end New York hotel, and hoping to land a management position at the company’s new hotel in Rome, gets sent to work at her Christmas-loving hometown. Sean Patrick Thomas, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Telma Hopkins costar in this new holiday drama. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Men in Black: International F. Gary Gray’s 2019 science fiction action comedy, a spinoff of the blockbuster “Men in Black” movie franchise, stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Rebecca Ferguson and Emma Thompson also star. 8 p.m. Starz

El Chicano In director and co-writer Ben Hernandez Bray’s 2019 action thriller a Los Angeles police detective (Ral Castillo) assumes the identity of a masked vigilante in order to repel a Mexican cartel that’s attempting to reclaim Southern California as Mexican territory. Aimee Garcia and Jose Pablo Cantillo also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Frank Buckley Interviews Singer, songwriter and activist Cyndi Lauper. (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA

SUNDAY

CBS News Sunday Morning Jennifer Lopez; Irving Berlin profile; nativity scenes; latkes; Jim Gaffigan; Jon Batiste. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Impeachment: Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). 2020 election; Impeachment: Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Impeachment: Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Panel: Rick Santorum; Andrew Gillum; Linda Chavez; Joe Trippi. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.). Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence. Morrill Worcester, Wreaths Across America. Panel: Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Donna Brazile, Jason Riley, the Wall Street Journal; Juan Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS The history of impeachment; presidential primary politics: Author Annette Gordon-Reed (“Andrew Johnson”); author Jon Meacham, (“The Hope of Glory: Reflections on the Last Words of Jesus from the Cross”); Tim Naftali. Poverty; universal basic income work: Abhijit Banerjee; Esther Duflo. Iran: Author Masih Alinejad (“The Wind in My Hair: My Fight for Freedom in Modern Iran”).(N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.). Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Mark Galli, Christianity Today. Panel: Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review; Jamelle Bouie, the New York Times; Seung Min Kim, the Washington Post; David Sanger, the New York Times. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

Meet the Press 1:30 a.m. KNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.). Panel: Terry Moran; Matthew Dowd; Ayesha Rascoe, NPR; Karen Tumulty, Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Impeachment: David Remnick, the New Yorker. Investigative journalism at the Washington Post Marty Baron, executive the Washington Post. The art of the follow-up: Garry Kasparov, chairman, Renew Democracy Initiative; Catherine Rampell, the Washington Post. The Roger Ailes sexual harassment scandal: Director Jay Roach, “Bombshell.” (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Jessica Tarlov; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Tony Sayegh, White House senior advisor; Chris Hahn, “The Aggressive Progressive” podcast; Larry Sabato, UVA Center for Politics. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes Artist Mark Bradford; chef Massimo Bottura. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

College Football Celebration Bowl: Alcorn State versus North Carolina A&T, 9 a.m. ABC; New Mexico Bowl: Central Michigan versus San Diego State, 11 a.m. ESPN; NCAA FCS Championship: Montana State visits North Dakota State, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl: SMU versus Florida Atlantic, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Camellia Bowl: Florida International versus Arkansas State, 2:30 p.m. ESPN; Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State versus Washington, 4:30 p.m. ABC; R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State versus Alabama-Birmingham, 6 p.m. ESPN

College Basketball UCLA versus North Carolina, Noon CBS; LSU versus USC, 6 p.m. FS1. Also, Kansas visits Villanova, 9 a.m. Fox; Indiana versus Notre Dame, 9 a.m. ESPN; VCU visits Wichita State, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Samford visits Georgetown, 9 a.m. FS1; Texas visits Providence, 11 a.m. Fox; Orange Bowl Classic: Utah State versus Florida, 11:30 a.m. FS1;Ohio State versus Kentucky, 2:15 p.m. CBS; Ohio State versus Kentucky, 2:30 p.m. KCAL; Minnesota versus Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m. ESPN2; Al Attles Classic: St. John’s versus Arizona, 7 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Buffalo Sabres, 10 a.m. Fox Sports Net; the Ducks visit the New York Islanders, 10 a.m. FS Prime

NFL Football The Houston Texans visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 10 a.m. NFL; the Buffalo Bills visit the New England Patriots, 1:30 p.m. NFL; the Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers, 5 p.m. CBS and NFL

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m. FS Prime

