What’s on TV Monday: ‘All American: Homecoming’ and ‘All American’ on the CW

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent: Extreme Acts too big to fit on a stage compete in this spinoff unscripted competition. Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana are the judges and Terry Crews hosts. 8 p.m. NBC

All American Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is determined to protect his teammates from unfair punishment, but that could put his future in jeopardy. Olivia and Layla (Samantha Logan, Greta Onieogou) start to question their plans for after graduation. Cody Christian, Bre-Z, Taye Diggs and Monet Mazur also star. 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelor (N) 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1: Lone Star (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (season premiere) (N) 8 p.m. Bravo

Kids Baking Championship In the two-hour season finale, hosts and judges Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman ask the contestants to make loaded milkshakes topped with two different baked goods. In the final round they create two-tiered cityscape cakes that capture the sights of an assigned American city. 8 p.m. Food Network

Abraham Lincoln Part 2: “A President at War.” (N) 8 p.m. History

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (N) 9 p.m. CBS

All American: Homecoming This spinoff of the CW series “All American” is a young adult sports drama that follows Simone (Geffri Maya), a young tennis hopeful at Bringston University. Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell and Camille Hyde also star. 9 p.m. The CW

The Cleaning Lady Thony’s (Elodie Yung) marital issues are amplified as Marco (Ivan Shaw) begins asking questions about how she’s able to get Luca (twins Sebastien LaSalle, Valentino LaSalle) life-saving treatments in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

Secrets of Playboy The Playboy corporate world was billed as a welcoming place for women, but Playmate and eventual Director of Playboy Promotions Miki Garcia and Bunny Mother PJ Masten reveal the rampant sexual harassment they faced in this new episode of the documentary series. 9 p.m. A&E

The Gilded Age (N) 9 p.m. HBO

Twenties Two new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Showtime

Snowpiercer A series of terrorist attacks threatens to derail Layton and Zarah’s (Daveed Diggs, Sheila Vand) big day in this new episode. 9 p.m. TNT

The Endgame Morena Baccarin stars as a jailed international arms dealer and criminal mastermind who is able to orchestrate complicated bank heists while in custody. Ryan Michelle Bathe, Kamal Angelo Bolden, Costa Ronin, Noah Bean and Mark D. Espinoza also star. 10 p.m. NBC

Promised Land Joe (John Ortiz) accepts help from Father Ramos (Yul Vasquez) and Lettie (Cecilia Suarez) spends the day with Daniela (guest star Natalia del Riego) in this new episode. Augusto Aguilera, Mariel Molino and Christina Ochoa also star with guest star Andrew J. West. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens Since the beginning of America’s War on Drugs, the number of women in U.S. prisons has risen by 800%. Many of them are mothers. The new documentary “Apart,” filmed over the course of three and a half years, follows three mothers as they return home from prison and begin trying to rebuild their lives after being separated from their children for years. 10 p.m. KOCE

I Was There In the new episode “Johnstown: America’s Deadliest Flood,” host Theo Wilson virtually time-travels back to 1889, to Johnstown, Pa., for the biggest flood in U.S. history. 10:33 p.m. History

SPECIALS

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War This new special takes viewers back to the era of the Civil War to explore the evolution of African-American involvement during the course of the conflict. Among those highlighted are abolitionists Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass and slave-turned-U.S. Congressman Robert Smalls. The program also chronicles the service of the 1st Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry Regiment and the famed 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment. 11:03 p.m. History

SPORTS

College Basketball Arizona State visits UCLA, 6 p.m. FS1. Also, Florida State visits Boston College, 4 p.m. ACC-TV; Georgia Tech visits Syracuse, 4 p.m. BSSC; Louisville visits North Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN; Penn State visits Maryland, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Indiana visits Ohio State, 4 p.m. FS1; San Francisco visits Pacific, 6 p.m. BSW; Baylor visits Oklahoma State, 6 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Social psychologist Heidi Grant; Ellen Burstyn. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jesse Palmer (“The Bachelor”); A Great Big World performs; guest co-host David Muir. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jenna Dewan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman has sent her online boyfriend nearly $1 million. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Usher. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Star Jones; guest co-host MC Lyte. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Carrie Lukas, Independent Women’s Forum. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ben Stiller; Laverne Cox; Muni Long performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Joseph Gordon-Levitt; alt-J performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Haley Bennett; Sam Richardson; Sam Morril. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Tom Holland; Alana Haim; Stevie Nistor with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 8:30 a.m. History

The Matrix (1999) 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Pop

Rush Hour (1998) 10 a.m. TBS

Shazam! (2019) 10 a.m. TNT

Eight Men Out (1988) 10:11 a.m. Cinemax

Dr. No (1962) 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. BBC America

Men in Black (1997) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Castle on the Hudson (1940) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 10:55 a.m. Syfy

First Blood (1982) 11 a.m. AMC

The Way, Way Back (2013) 11:15 a.m. HBO

Attica (2021) 11:15 a.m. Showtime

Only the Lonely (1991) Noon Encore

Torrid Zone (1940) Noon TCM

The Farewell (2019) 1:15 p.m. Showtime

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 1:20 and 11 p.m. Pop

Spontaneous (2020) 1:25 p.m. Epix

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1941) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Groundhog Day (1993) 1:47 and 9 p.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 2:30 p.m. Syfy

Lethal Weapon (1987) 3 p.m. AMC

Wonder Woman (2017) 3 p.m. TNT

Woman on the Run (1950) 3:30 p.m. TCM

For Your Eyes Only (1981) 3:32 p.m. BBC America

Changeling (2008) 3:36 p.m. Cinemax

Blockers (2018) 4 p.m. FX

As Good as It Gets (1997) 4 p.m. Ovation

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 4:15 p.m. Nickelodeon

A League of Their Own (1992) 5 p.m. MLB

Road to Perdition (2002) 5 p.m. Showtime

Splendor in the Grass (1961) 5 p.m. TCM

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

The Untouchables (1987) 5:59 p.m. Cinemax

1917 (2019) 6 p.m. TMC

Airplane! (1980) 6:30 p.m. Epix

The Suicide Squad (2021) 6:45 p.m. HBO

Dave (1993) 7 p.m. Ovation

A Summer Place (1959) 7:30 p.m. TCM

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 8 p.m. AMC

Seabiscuit (2003) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FS1

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 8 p.m. TMC

Goldfinger (1964) 9 p.m. BBC America

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 9 p.m. Syfy

Casablanca (1942) 9:45 p.m. TCM

