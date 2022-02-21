What’s on TV Monday: ‘All American: Homecoming’ and ‘All American’ on the CW
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
America’s Got Talent: Extreme Acts too big to fit on a stage compete in this spinoff unscripted competition. Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana are the judges and Terry Crews hosts. 8 p.m. NBC
All American Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is determined to protect his teammates from unfair punishment, but that could put his future in jeopardy. Olivia and Layla (Samantha Logan, Greta Onieogou) start to question their plans for after graduation. Cody Christian, Bre-Z, Taye Diggs and Monet Mazur also star. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelor (N) 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1: Lone Star (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Below Deck Sailing Yacht (season premiere) (N) 8 p.m. Bravo
Kids Baking Championship In the two-hour season finale, hosts and judges Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman ask the contestants to make loaded milkshakes topped with two different baked goods. In the final round they create two-tiered cityscape cakes that capture the sights of an assigned American city. 8 p.m. Food Network
Abraham Lincoln Part 2: “A President at War.” (N) 8 p.m. History
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (N) 9 p.m. CBS
All American: Homecoming This spinoff of the CW series “All American” is a young adult sports drama that follows Simone (Geffri Maya), a young tennis hopeful at Bringston University. Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell and Camille Hyde also star. 9 p.m. The CW
The Cleaning Lady Thony’s (Elodie Yung) marital issues are amplified as Marco (Ivan Shaw) begins asking questions about how she’s able to get Luca (twins Sebastien LaSalle, Valentino LaSalle) life-saving treatments in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Secrets of Playboy The Playboy corporate world was billed as a welcoming place for women, but Playmate and eventual Director of Playboy Promotions Miki Garcia and Bunny Mother PJ Masten reveal the rampant sexual harassment they faced in this new episode of the documentary series. 9 p.m. A&E
The Gilded Age (N) 9 p.m. HBO
Twenties Two new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Showtime
Snowpiercer A series of terrorist attacks threatens to derail Layton and Zarah’s (Daveed Diggs, Sheila Vand) big day in this new episode. 9 p.m. TNT
The Endgame Morena Baccarin stars as a jailed international arms dealer and criminal mastermind who is able to orchestrate complicated bank heists while in custody. Ryan Michelle Bathe, Kamal Angelo Bolden, Costa Ronin, Noah Bean and Mark D. Espinoza also star. 10 p.m. NBC
Promised Land Joe (John Ortiz) accepts help from Father Ramos (Yul Vasquez) and Lettie (Cecilia Suarez) spends the day with Daniela (guest star Natalia del Riego) in this new episode. Augusto Aguilera, Mariel Molino and Christina Ochoa also star with guest star Andrew J. West. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens Since the beginning of America’s War on Drugs, the number of women in U.S. prisons has risen by 800%. Many of them are mothers. The new documentary “Apart,” filmed over the course of three and a half years, follows three mothers as they return home from prison and begin trying to rebuild their lives after being separated from their children for years. 10 p.m. KOCE
I Was There In the new episode “Johnstown: America’s Deadliest Flood,” host Theo Wilson virtually time-travels back to 1889, to Johnstown, Pa., for the biggest flood in U.S. history. 10:33 p.m. History
SPECIALS
Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War This new special takes viewers back to the era of the Civil War to explore the evolution of African-American involvement during the course of the conflict. Among those highlighted are abolitionists Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass and slave-turned-U.S. Congressman Robert Smalls. The program also chronicles the service of the 1st Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry Regiment and the famed 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment. 11:03 p.m. History
SPORTS
College Basketball Arizona State visits UCLA, 6 p.m. FS1. Also, Florida State visits Boston College, 4 p.m. ACC-TV; Georgia Tech visits Syracuse, 4 p.m. BSSC; Louisville visits North Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN; Penn State visits Maryland, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Indiana visits Ohio State, 4 p.m. FS1; San Francisco visits Pacific, 6 p.m. BSW; Baylor visits Oklahoma State, 6 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Social psychologist Heidi Grant; Ellen Burstyn. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jesse Palmer (“The Bachelor”); A Great Big World performs; guest co-host David Muir. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jenna Dewan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman has sent her online boyfriend nearly $1 million. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Usher. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Star Jones; guest co-host MC Lyte. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Carrie Lukas, Independent Women’s Forum. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ben Stiller; Laverne Cox; Muni Long performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Joseph Gordon-Levitt; alt-J performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Haley Bennett; Sam Richardson; Sam Morril. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Tom Holland; Alana Haim; Stevie Nistor with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 8:30 a.m. History
The Matrix (1999) 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Pop
Rush Hour (1998) 10 a.m. TBS
Shazam! (2019) 10 a.m. TNT
Eight Men Out (1988) 10:11 a.m. Cinemax
Dr. No (1962) 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. BBC America
Men in Black (1997) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
Castle on the Hudson (1940) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 10:55 a.m. Syfy
First Blood (1982) 11 a.m. AMC
The Way, Way Back (2013) 11:15 a.m. HBO
Attica (2021) 11:15 a.m. Showtime
Only the Lonely (1991) Noon Encore
Torrid Zone (1940) Noon TCM
The Farewell (2019) 1:15 p.m. Showtime
The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 1:20 and 11 p.m. Pop
Spontaneous (2020) 1:25 p.m. Epix
The Man Who Came to Dinner (1941) 1:30 p.m. TCM
Groundhog Day (1993) 1:47 and 9 p.m. Encore
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 2:30 p.m. Syfy
Lethal Weapon (1987) 3 p.m. AMC
Wonder Woman (2017) 3 p.m. TNT
Woman on the Run (1950) 3:30 p.m. TCM
For Your Eyes Only (1981) 3:32 p.m. BBC America
Changeling (2008) 3:36 p.m. Cinemax
Blockers (2018) 4 p.m. FX
As Good as It Gets (1997) 4 p.m. Ovation
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 4:15 p.m. Nickelodeon
A League of Their Own (1992) 5 p.m. MLB
Road to Perdition (2002) 5 p.m. Showtime
Splendor in the Grass (1961) 5 p.m. TCM
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 5:30 p.m. Syfy
The Untouchables (1987) 5:59 p.m. Cinemax
1917 (2019) 6 p.m. TMC
Airplane! (1980) 6:30 p.m. Epix
The Suicide Squad (2021) 6:45 p.m. HBO
Dave (1993) 7 p.m. Ovation
A Summer Place (1959) 7:30 p.m. TCM
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 8 p.m. AMC
Seabiscuit (2003) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FS1
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 8 p.m. TMC
Goldfinger (1964) 9 p.m. BBC America
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 9 p.m. Syfy
Casablanca (1942) 9:45 p.m. TCM
What’s on TV This Week: ‘Law & Order,’ the NBA All-Star Game, the Winter Olympics and more
TV highlights for Feb. 20-26 include the NBA All-Star Game, the closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics and a reboot of the procedural drama “Law & Order.”
Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 20 - 26 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Feb. 20 - 26 in downloadable and printable PDF files
Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 20 - 26 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.