While Matthew Bourne’s ‘Swan Lake’ sizzled, we watched in the wings. Here’s what we saw

The quest for love in a cruel, cruel world. That sounds familiar enough. But then throw in words like radical and spectacular and fresh and feisty, and you have Matthew Bourne’s “Swan Lake.”
The groundbreaking, feather-ruffling production has returned to Los Angeles, where it had its U.S. premiere in 1997. In his Times review, Lewis Segal reported the production to be as gloriously relevant as ever, the all-male swan-dancers proving to be “bare-chested virtuosos whose sense of menace kept the work from collapsing into short-lived camp.”
Center Theatre Group allowed The Times to camp out in the wings of the stage during a recent student matinee, capturing the dance drama from a different point of view. To see the show from a more conventional vantage point, join the audience for performances running through Jan. 5.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Matthew Bourne's 'Swan Lake'
Where: Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A.
When: 8 p.m.Tuesdays-Fridays, 2:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Sundays, through Jan. 5 (check for exceptions)