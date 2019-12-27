Last chance to see ‘Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake’ and more dance and classical music in L.A.

Here is a list of dance performances and classical music concerts in Southern California for Dec. 29-Jan. 5:

Dance

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake The British choreographer’s reimagining of the Tchaikovsky dance fable. Ahmanson Theater, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., next Sun., 1 and 7 p.m.; Tue., 7 p.m.; Thu., 2:30 and 8 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2:30 and 8 p.m.; ends Jan. 5. $35-$145. (213) 972-4400. CenterTheatreGroup.org

The Nutcracker Los Angeles Ballet sets the holiday tale in the City of Angels circa 1912. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 E. Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Sun., noon. $34-$109; 10% discount for students, children, seniors and military. (310) 998-7782. losangelesballet.org

Classical Music

Darkness Sounding: Satsang 2 Wild Up’s Chris Rountree reads stories and leads a discussion in this program interspersed with music. Mast on Fig, 4030 N. Figueroa St., L.A. Sun., 5 p.m. $10; some free tickets available. wildup.la

LACMA’s Sundays Live Hollywood Piano Trio performs works by Beethoven. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

Salute to Vienna The Strauss Symphony of America returns with a cohort of singers and dancers to perform classic waltzes, operetta selections, etc., by Johann Strauss II. Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sun., 2:30 p.m. $45-$129. (800) 745-3000. dolbytheatre.com

A Viennese New Year with Zubin Conductor emeritus Zubin Mehta leads the LA Phil in Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” Overture and Violin Concerto No. 3 violinist Julian Rachlin, plus a selection of works by Johann Strauss II featuring soprano Chen Reiss. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. $20-$194. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

First Fridays at First! Duo Apollon, featuring soprano Anastasia Malliaras and guitarist Aaron Haas, perform original works plus reinterpretations of classic art songs. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Fri., 12:15 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574. palosverdes.com

Mehta’s Mahler Zubin Mehta leads the LA Phil, the Los Angeles Master Chorale, soprano Chen Reiss and mezzo-soprano Mihoko Fujimura in Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$240. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Pacem: And He Will Bring Us Peace Jouyssance’s annual Twelfth Night concert includes medieval and Renaissance works by Palestrina, Joaquin, Byrd, Victoria, Dunstable, et al. St. Paul the Apostle Church, 10750 Ohio Ave, Westwood. Sat., 8 p.m. Also at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 122 S. California Ave., Monrovia. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $15-$25. jouyssance.org

Bradford House Chamber Concerts The Avanti Ensemble plays pieces by Beethoven, Mozart and Dohnanyi. Bradford House, 136 Palm Circle, Placentia. Next Sun., 3 p.m. Free. (714) 993-2470. thebradfordhouse.org

Darkness Sounding: Satsang 3 Singer-composer Odeya Nini leads rounds, chants, etc., in this song circle presented by Wild Up. Mast on Fig, 4030 N. Figueroa St., L.A. Next Sun., 5 p.m. $15. wildup.la

LACMA’s Sundays Live Pianist Robert Thies, violinist Lucia Micarelli and cellist Eric Byers perform. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org