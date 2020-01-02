Gabrielle Union let her Uber driver use her bathroom — and, man, did he use that bathroom

Happy Poo Year!

2020 got off to a stinky start for celebrity couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, who invited their Uber driver into their home on New Year’s Eve after he asked to use their bathroom. And according to the actress’ Twitter account, he definitely used it.

“Trying to be responsible & use UBER & our driver asked to use our bathroom,” she wrote Tuesday evening. “15-20 min later Dude dropped a deuce. Im pleased we clearly have a home & available reading material that screams ‘Come in, get comfortable and drop the kids off at the pool.’”

The encounter elicited a poo-load of reactions on social media, with several expressing their admiration for the movie and TV star’s down-to-earth hospitality, as well as their horror at the rank result. Many also advised Union and her NBA husband to check the room for newly hidden cameras.

“Welcome to 2020 folks,” she quipped, punctuated with the smiling-pile-of-poo emoji.

The driver and his droppings were not the only guests that night at the former “America’s Got Talent” judge’s residence, where she and Wade hosted a lively New Year’s Eve party. The pair later posted some Instagram videos of themselves singing and dancing to Gerald Levert’s “Casanova” and SWV’s “Weak” to commemorate the evening.

Luckily, there was no sign of any party poopers.

The bash served as a carefree way to ring in the new year after 2019 ended in scandal for Union. The entertainer made headlines last month following reports that NBC fired her from “America’s Got Talent” after she spoke up about an allegedly racist and toxic environment on set.

The “L.A.'s Finest” star has since met with the network, which has announced plans to launch a deeper investigation into the show based on Union’s allegations in order to “come to a positive resolution.”

“We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday,” Union wrote on social media in December. “I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.”