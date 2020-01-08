8 best things to do in L.A. and O.C. including Blue Man Group

A new year brings new shows to local stages: Blue Man Group at Segerstrom in Costa Mesa, pianist Simone Dinnerstein and cellist Matt Haimovitz at the Wallis in Beverly Hills, and the annual Dance at the Odyssey festival on the Westside. Long Beach Opera takes on “King Arthur,” a tribute band plays a classic Beatles album, Pittance Chamber Music presents soprano Liv Redpath, and REDCAT and the Downtown Independent cohost the Dance Camera West film festival. And if you like your culture free and family-friendly, MOCA is the place to be Saturday.
Am I blue?
Blue Man Group, that mysterious trio of nameless, interchangeable, cobalt-painted performance artists, returns to SoCal in yet another stage show brimming with musically enhanced shenanigans. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $26 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org
A bit of the old Ludwig van
This year we’ll see the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth, and pianist Simone Dinnerstein and cellist Matt Haimovitz are marking the occasion with a program that includes a pair of the German composer’s cello sonatas. Also on the bill: solo piano and cello pieces by Philip Glass. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. $39-$99. (310) 746-4000. thewallis.org
And in the end…
From the opening cut, “Come Together,” to the closing track, “Her Majesty,” a tribute band re-creates the Fab Four’s second-to-last studio album in “Classic Albums Live Presents: The Beatles — Abbey Road.” Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. 8 p.m. Saturday. $25-$50. (310) 506-4522. arts.pepperdine.edu
Best feet forward
Running till Feb. 9 and featuring different companies each weekend, the fourth annual Dance at the Odyssey festival kicks off with “Landscapes and Layers.” L.A.-based String Theory explores the intersection of movement and sound in this world premiere. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday. $15-$25. (310) 477-2055. OdysseyTheatre.com
Arthurians, assemble
Long Beach Opera, Baroque orchestra Musica Angelica and veteran Chicano comedy trio Culture Clash join forces for Henry Purcell’s “King Arthur.” The king of the Britons gets a superhero-style makeover in this world-premiere staging of the 17th century British composer’s musical drama. Beverly O’Neill Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. 2:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Jan. 19. $49-$150. (562) 470-7464. LongBeachOpera.org
All the right moves
Back for another year, the four-day showcase Dance Camera West features 50-plus dance-themed documentaries, shorts and experimental films from around the world. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday; noon, 1:30, 3:30, 5:30, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $12; passes, $72. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org. Also at Downtown Independent Cinema, 251 S. Main St., downtown L.A. Noon Sunday. Free with RSVP. dancecamerawest.org
Liv and let Liv
Pittance Chamber Music invites you to “Liv a Little!” Soprano Liv Redpath and members of the L.A. Opera Orchestra share the stage in a program that includes works by Schubert, Mendelssohn and Brahms. Pasadena Conservatory of Music, Barrett Hall, 100 N. Hill Ave. 3 p.m. Saturday. $10-$35. PittanceChamberMusic.org
The price is right
What’s better than paying to look at art? Looking at art for free. The Museum of Contemporary Art makes the switch to free general admission with a family-friendly festival spread over its two DTLA locations. Performances, DJ sets, guided tours, arts and crafts activities and food trucks are part of the scene. A free shuttle will run between the two locations. MOCA Grand Avenue, 250 S. Grand Ave., and the Geffen Contemporary, 152 N. Central Ave. Noon-4 p.m. Saturday. Free. (213) 626-6222. moca.org