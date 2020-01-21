Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Pamela Anderson gets married to fellow five-timer Jon Peters

Jon Peters and Pamela Anderson
Jon Peters and Pamela Anderson got married Monday.
(Vince Bucci, Franck Fife / AFP / Getty Images)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Jan. 21, 2020
11:17 AM
Share

Decades after they first dated, Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters are now man and wife.

The couple were married Monday in a private ceremony in Malibu. “They love each other very much. It’s a great Hollywood romance,” her publicist said in confirming the news Tuesday.

It’s the fifth marriage for both Anderson and Peters, who first dated back in the 1980s.

“Happy life,” she wrote Tuesday on Instagram.

Advertisement

“There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela,” Peters told the Hollywood Reporter. “She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

View this post on Instagram

❤️ happy life

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on

Peters, who began his career as a hairdresser, most recently was a producer on the 2018 hit “A Star Is Born.” He also produced the 1976 incarnation of “Star,” which featured Kris Kristofferson and Barbra Streisand, the latter of whom he had a business and personal relationship with for years.

In the 1990s, he was cochairman of Columbia Pictures along with Peter Guber.

Advertisement

Anderson, who starred in TV’s “Baywatch” and also appeared in the 2017 film of the same name, divorced Rick Salomon (for the second time) in 2015. She was also married to rockers Tommy Lee and Kid Rock.

Peters’ most recent marriage ended in 2004.

Entertainment & Arts
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Christie D’Zurilla
Follow Us
Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement