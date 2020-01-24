Dance in L.A. this week: Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México and more

Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for Jan. 26-Feb. 2:
Dance at the Odyssey 2020 JA Collective presents the world premiere of “Wrenz Kaloogy” and Slauson Rec. stages the new work “Principium.” Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sun., 5 p.m. $15-$25. (310) 477-2055. OdysseyTheatre.com
Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano The company celebrates the traditional music and dance of Mexico. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Thu., 8 p.m. $36 and up. (818) 677-3000. TheSoraya.org. Also at Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Sat., 8 p.m. $50-$85. (562) 916-8500. cerritoscenter.com
BodyTraffic The L.A.-based company performs. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Thu., 8 p.m. $48-$100. (949) 854-4646. thebarclay.org
Dance at the Odyssey 2020 L.A. Contemporary Dance Company kicks off its 15th season with world premieres by Roya Carreras, Alice Klock, Roderick George and Whyteberg. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m. $15-$25. (310) 477-2055. OdysseyTheatre.com
Lula Washington Dance Theatre 40th Anniversary Celebration The L.A.-based company marks a major milestone with a program that includes three world premieres and a West Coast premiere. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $29-$79 (310) 746-4000. TheWallis.org
Astaire Dances III American Contemporary Ballet recreates classic dance routines by the movie legend, set to songs by Cole Porter, George Gershwin and Johnny Mercer. Metropolis Los Angeles 877 S. Francisco St., upper level, downtown L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends Feb. 16. $45-$105. acbdances.com