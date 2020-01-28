What’s happening behind the scenes at Sundance 2020

Our favorite GIF videos from behind the scenes at the Los Angeles Times Studio at the Sundance Film Festival.
Staff photographer Jay L. Clendenin and videographer Mark Potts brought their skills together at the Sundance Film Festival to make these eye-poping GIFs showcasing Sundance’s most animated and brightest stars.
Scroll through to see behind-the-scenes video of Joe Keery, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sienna Miller and more content from the Los Angeles Times Studio presented by Chase Sapphire.
Chase Sapphire has no influence over editorial decisions or content.
Ron Howard's #Sundance2020 documentary "Saving Paradise" on the devastating Camp Fire has some of the most disturbing scenes the director has ever filmed. I sit down with him and find out how it all came about. https://t.co/whX6NNZ7R9— Kenneth Turan (@KennethTuran) January 29, 2020
If you think @Lin_Manuel is busy, just meet his dad. “When you die, you’re gone for eternity,” @Vegalteno said ahead of Sundance doc #SiempreLuis.— jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 26, 2020
“I’ll have plenty of time to rest.” Luis & Lin-Manuel on art, politics & bringing #Hamilton to Puerto Rico: https://t.co/hiQxlMGihH
"I wanted to make a revenge movie, but a movie about how a woman, a real woman, might take revenge." Emerald Fennell on her conversation-starter of a debut, PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN, with a ferocious, unpredictable performance by Carey Mulligan #Sundance https://t.co/01IuD2Oqfg pic.twitter.com/l4g26epPBU— Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus) January 26, 2020
✌️ more days of the @latimes photo and video studio at #Sundance!— LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) January 27, 2020
We’re kicking off today with two of comedy’s best, Will Ferrell and @OfficialJLD. Check out our photos so far from the film fest by @jaylclendenin: https://t.co/ZHAwBhdL1U pic.twitter.com/ezqW6byXxI