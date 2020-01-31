Classical music in L.A.: Laguna Beach Music Festival and more

Here is a list of classical music concerts in L.A. for Feb. 2-9:

All-Strauss Guest conductor Philippe Jordan leads the LA Phil in Richard Strauss’ “Don Quixote” featuring cellist Gautier Capucon plus “Ein Heldenleben (A Hero’s Life).” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$209. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Camerata Pacifica Chamber music for piano and strings by Mozart, Beethoven and Brahms. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Sun., 3 p.m. Also at The Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Tue., 7:30 p.m.; Zipper Hall, The Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m.; and Music Academy of the West, Hahn Hall, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410. cameratapacifica.org

Gianni Schicchi & L’enfant et les sortilèges Pacific Opera Project pairs Puccini’s one-act comic opera about a well-off family fallen on hard times with Ravel’s fantasy tale about a misbehaving boy whose toys come to life. Occidental College, Thorne Hall, Thorne Road, L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $15-$60. (323) 739-6122. pacificoperaproject.com

Hear Now Fundraiser 2020 With music critic Alex Ross of The New Yorker plus HEX vocal ensemble. Private residence, address provided to ticket holders, Woodland Hills. Sun., 3 p.m. $100, $125. (800) 838-3006. brownpapertickets.com

Hespèrion XXI & La Capella Reial de Catalunya Jordi Savall leads the chamber and vocal ensembles in Baroque-era works from Spain. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$114. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

LACMA’s Sundays Live Pianist Ziang Xu plays works by Beethoven and Bach. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

Pax Americana I & II Jacaranda presents chamber music by Danny Elfman and Charles Ives (Sun., 4:30 p.m.) and Ives and Philip Glass (Sun., 7 p.m.) in two separate concerts; with pianist Adam Marks, members of Lyris Quartet, et al. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. $20, $45. jacarandamusic.org

Restoration Concerts Works by Mozart, Haydn, et al., with the Susan Greenberg String Trio with flute and harp. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333. friendsofsopaslibrary.org

Bjarnason & Ólafsson Composer-conductor Daníel Bjarnason and pianist Víkingur Olafsson join the LA Phil New Music Group, et al., for works by Bjarnason, Bent Sorenson, Thuridur Jonsdottir and Kaija Saariaho. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$64. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Chinese New Year Celebration The Shanghai Chinese Orchestra performs traditional folk songs and newly orchestrated works. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Wed., 8 p.m. $28 and up. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org

Colburn Chamber Music Society Violinist Noah Bendix-Balgley is featured in works by Mozart, Schubert, et al. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. $15, $30. (213) 622-7001. (213) 621-2200. colburnschool.edu

Glendale Noon Concerts Oboist Catherine Del Russo and pianist Mark Robson perform works by Filippo Prover, Paul Hindemith and Jeremy Gilien. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241. glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com

What Makes It Great? Rob Kapilow is joined by student musicians from the Colburn School for an exploration of Dvorak’s Piano Quintet No. 2. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $55. (562) 916-8500. cerritoscenter.com

The Kairos Piano Trio Guest dancers join the ensemble for a program of works by Brahms, Debussy and Beethoven. Lake Avenue Church, 393 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena. Thu., 12:05 p.m. Free. (626) 844-4721. lakeave.org

Pacific Symphony Pianist Alain Lefèvre joins Carl St.Clair and the orchestra for Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G; program also includes Ravel’s “Tombeau de Couperin” (except Sun.) and Berlioz’ “Symphonie Fantastique.” Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $15 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

2020 Laguna Beach Music Festival Violinist Ray Chen serves as artistic director for the Philharmonic Society of Orange County’s annual three-day classical-music showcase; featuring the Dover Quartet and the Academy Virtuosi plus works by Bach, Debussy, Piazzolla, Ravel, et al. Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. Thu., 8 p.m. Also at Laguna Beach Artists Theatre, 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 7 p.m. $38-$58. (949) 553-2422. philharmonicsociety.org

Ursonate Zoe Aja Moore and special guests present a reading of Kurt Schwitters’ seminal 1920s-30s sound poem. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. Thu., 8:30 p.m. Sold out. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

First Fridays at First! Flutist Susan Greenberg and harpist Cristina Montes Mateo plays pieces by Schaposhnikov, Piazzolla, Lauber, et al. First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Fri., 12:15 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574. palosverdes.com

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jaime Martín leads the orchestra in Dvorak’s Symphony No. 6, the U.S. premiere of Albert Schnelzer’s “Burn My Letters: Remembering Clara,” and Beethoven’s Violin Concerto featuring violinist Christian Tetzlaff. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Fri., 8 p.m. Also at Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 8 p.m.; and Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $28 and up. (213) 622-7001. laco.org

Prelude in the Form of a Passacaglia Sound installation by Berlin-based artist Susan Philipsz, inspired by a 12-tone composition by Hanns Eisler. Walt Disney Concert Hall, Blue Ribbon Garden, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Starts Fri.; ends Feb. 16. Free. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

24 Hours in Versailles Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra performs works by Marais, Couperin, Rameau, et al. in a program inspired by daily life in the court of France’s Louis XIV. The Beverly O’Neill Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Fri., 8 p.m. Also at First Congregational Church of Los Angeles, 540 S. Commonwealth Ave., L.A. Sat., 3 p.m. $59, $79. (562) 276-0865. musicaangelica.org

Weimar Variations: Workers Chorus Members of Los Robles Master Chorale take to the street in front of Disney Hall to sing politically themed songs from 1920s-30s Germany by Hanns Eisler. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Fri., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m. Free. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

The Weimar Republic: Germany 1918-1933: Weill’s Violin Concerto with Salonen Conductor laureate Esa-Pekka Salonen leads the LA Phil in Kurt Weill’s Violin Concerto featuring violinist Carolin Widmann, Hindemith’s “Mathis der Maler” Symphony and “Rag Time” and Schoenberg’s arrangements of Bach’s “Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele” and “Komm, Gott Schöpfer, heiliger Geist.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$187. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

American Youth Symphony Program includes Saint-Saëns’ Symphony No. 3, “Organ,” and the world premiere of Kris Bowers’s Violin Concerto featuring violinist Charles Yang. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sat., 2 p.m. $16-$48. (310) 470-2332. AYSymphony.org

The Americas Eckart Preu leads Long Beach Symphony in Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” and “El Salón México”; Carlos Chávez’ Symphony No. 2, “Sinfonía india”; and Arturo Márquez’ Concerto for Harp, “Máscaras,” featuring harpist Ina Zdorovetchi. Long Beach Convention Center, Terrace Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $30 and up; students, $10. (562) 436-3203. longbeachsymphony.org

Eurydice LA Opera stages the world premiere of composer Matthew Aucoin and librettist Sarah Ruhl’s new adaptation based on Ruhl’s play that reimagines the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice from the woman’s perspective. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends Feb. 23. $19 and up. (213) 972.8001. LAOpera.org

Second Saturday Concert The Aristeia Trio plays works by Beethoven, Muczynski, Brahms and Gershwin. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Sat., 4 p.m. By donation. (818) 244-7241. glendalecitychurch.org

John Cage and Yves Klein: Aria and Recitative Program includes the conceptual works “Monotone Symphony” by Klein plus Cage’s “Speech.” LAXART, 7000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Next Sun., 8 p.m. Free. mondayeveningconcerts.org

Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series presents “Winter’s Journey,” an all-Schubert program of works for piano and voice that includes the Austrian composer’s “Winterreise” song cycle featuring baritone Ben Lowe. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $95. (310) 498-0257. lesalondemusiques.com

Palisades Symphony Orchestra Haydn’s Symphony No. 101, “The Clock,” plus Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 2 and Tchaikovsky’s Rococo Variations for Cello and Orchestra featuring cellist Jason Pegio. Palisades Lutheran Church, 15905 Sunset Blvd., Pacific Palisades. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free. palisadessymphony.org

Second Sundays at Two The Zelter Quartet performs music for strings by Mozart and Bartok. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574. palosverdes.com

Daniil Trifonov The pianist plays pieces by Bach, Brahms, Liszt and Rachmaninoff. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $45, $60. (949) 553-2422. philharmonicsociety.org

