Newly engaged Amanda Bynes is one year sober — and sorry she called people ‘ugly’ in 2013

Many congratulations are in order for Amanda Bynes, who took to social media on Thursday to show off her new fiancé and celebrate one year of sobriety.

In a brief video, the “Hairspray” actress introduced her husband-to-be and “best person on the face of the Earth,” before issuing an apology to all the people who made her infamous “ugly” list on Twitter back in 2013. Her post comes nearly a week after the “Amanda Show” alum announced on Instagram that she was “engaged to tha love of my life.”

“Hey everyone, this is Paul, my fiancé,” she said at the top of the clip, rocking a bejeweled nose ring and heart-shaped face tattoo. “I’m so lucky. As you can see, he’s drop-dead gorgeous.”

Bynes appeared in good spirits and eager to move on from darker moments in her past, like the stretch where she deemed everyone from Perez Hilton and RuPaul to Barack and Michelle Obama “ugly” on social media. Those and other outbursts earned the “She’s the Man” star a controversial cyber-reputation before she went into treatment.

“I just wanted to post a video to say I’m sorry to everyone whom I called ‘ugly’ on Twitter,” she continued. “I was feeling so ugly at the time, and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out.”

For years, the former child star has been battling addiction and mental illness on a public stage. Since the early 2010s, Bynes has been in and out of psychiatric facilities and was arrested multiple times for substance-related incidents. In December 2019, she checked out of a sober-living facility and began living with her parents while looking for a new home of her own, according to Page Six.

“I’ve remained sober for over a year — same with Paul — and I just want to let you know that I love you guys, and I’m so happy now,” Bynes said in her Instagram video. “I feel like I got what’s mine, and that is Paul.”

After some setbacks, the entertainment industry veteran graduated from Irvine’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in June 2019 and shared recently on Instagram that she is “really looking forward to” starting her own clothing line, which she hopes to launch online “in the near future.”