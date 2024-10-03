Lana Del Rey bashes Louisiana paparazzi after marrying her ‘one and only’ bayou beau
For Lana Del Rey, heaven is a place on earth with you — and without paparazzi.
The “Video Games” and “Say Yes to Heaven” singer said this week that she and her loved ones, including new husband Jeremy Dufrene, “would feel a lot safer” if local papz in Louisiana would leave them alone. In the comments section of a fan account, the Grammy-nominated singer on Wednesday name-dropped “famous New Orleans paparazzi” and alleged they were doing more than just snapping pics.
“Unfortunately, a local couple from Houma won’t stop flying drones into our windows every morning and following us with a tracker,” she wrote.
Elsewhere in the comments section, Del Rey (born Elizabeth Woolridge Grant) also accused the papz of “switching vehicles” to follow her, Dufrene and family members “around remote parts of the country” and of altering photos of her wedding ring. The “Summertime Sadness” hitmaker called out paparazzi days after images of her wedding to Dufrene, a swamp tour guide, went viral last week.
Lana Del Rey reportedly wed swamp tour guide Jeremy Dufrene on Thursday at his place of employment: a public bayou in Des Allemands, La.
Del Rey, 39, was photographed getting married in Des Allemands, La., at the public bayou were Dufrene works, the Daily Mail reported. The outlet also obtained and published mostly overhead images and video of the ceremony. The singer was seen in a floor-length wedding gown while her groom wore a three-piece suit. Del Rey’s father, Robert Grant, and her siblings Caroline Grant and Charlie Hill-Grant were also reportedly in attendance.
The newlyweds, according to social media photos, have known each other for years. Back in 2019, Del Rey posted on Facebook about her then-to-be-husband’s swamp tours. “Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours,” she wrote. In a May Instagram post, the “National Anthem” singer shared another photo of Dufrene, calling him “my guy” and sparking romance rumors among fans.
Representatives for Del Rey did not confirm the marriage last week after those photos went viral, but the singer told fans on Wednesday she is happily married. “Jeremy is the one and only,” she wrote in the comments section, after condemning the paparazzi.
Lana Del Rey defends her biblical knowledge after being accused of witchcraft by a Christian influencer
Lana Del Rey is sparring with a Christian influencer who accused the singer of casting ‘demonic’ spells at shows: ‘I know the Bible ... better than you do.’
“And amazing,” she continued. “And we’re very happy.” Ain’t that sweet like cinnamon.
Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.
More to Read
The biggest entertainment stories
Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.