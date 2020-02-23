Movies opening in L.A. this week: ‘The Invisible Man,’ ‘The Jesus Rolls’ and more

Feb. 26

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising

The young warriors face a new villain in this anime tale. Directed by Kenji Nagasaki. In Japanese with English subtitles. (1:44) NR

Feb. 28

Art Paul of Playboy: The Man Behind the Bunny

Documentary profiles the longtime art director of the men’s magazine. With Hugh Hefner, Christie Hefner. Directed by Jian Ping. (1:13) NR

Blood on Her Name

A small-town woman wrestles with her decision to cover up a suspicious death. With Bethany Anne Lind, Will Patton, Elizabeth Röhm. Written by Don M. Thompson, Matthew Pope. Directed by Pope. (1:25) NR

Burden

An African American preacher in South Carolina tries to help a member of the KKK escape his racist past. With Garrett Hedlund, Forest Whitaker, Tom Wilkinson, Andrea Riseborough, Tess Harper, Crystal Fox, Usher Raymond. Written and directed by Andrew Heckler. (2:09) R

Corpus Christi

A young man recently released from dentition passes himself off as a parish priest in a small village in this Academy Award-nominated drama. With Bartosz Bielenia, Eliza Rycembel. Written by Mateusz Pacewicz. Directed by Jan Komasa. In Polish with English subtitles. (1:55) NR

Disappearance at Clifton Hill

A young woman is haunted by the violent kidnapping of a child decades earlier. With Tuppence Middleton, Hannah Gross, Marie-Josee Croze, Eric Johnson, David Cronenberg, Andy McQueen. Written by Albert Shin and James Schultz. Directed by Shin. (1:40) NR

The Flood

A no-nonsense immigration officer interrogates a refugee seeking asylum in the U.K. With Lena Headey, Ivanno Jeremiah, Mandip Gill, Jack Gordon, Peter Singh, Arsher Ali, Iain Glen. Written by Helen Kingston. Directed by Anthony Woodley. (1:39) NR

Greed

A billionaire parties with the rich and famous on Mykonos for his 60th birthday in this satire. With Steve Coogan, Isla Fisher, David Mitchell, Shirley Henderson, Asa Butterfield. Written by Michael Winterbottom, Sean Gray. Directed by Winterbottom. (1:44) R

I Was at Home but …

A recent widow deals with the mysterious disappearance and reappearance of her adolescent son. With Maren Eggert, Jakob Lassalle. Written and directed by Angela Schanelec. In German with English subtitles. (1:45) NR

The Invisible Man

A woman whose abusive ex purportedly committed suicide is tormented by an unseen entity in this update of H.G. Wells’ classic thriller. With Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Storm Reid, Aldis Hodge. Written and directed by Leigh Whannell. (2:02) R

The Jesus Rolls

John Turturro reprises his flamboyant bowler character from “The Big Lebowski” in this new crime comedy. With Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou, Susan Sarandon, Pete Davidson, Jon Hamm, Christopher Walken, Tim Blake Nelson, J.B. Smoove. Based on characters and stories created by Bertrand Blier and Joel and Ethan Coen. Written and directed by Turturro. (1:25) R

Lost in America

Documentary on youth homelessness in America, highlighting the main issues that surround it: sex trafficking, the failure of the foster care system and the rampant rejection of LGBTQ youth. Featuring Rosario Dawson, Halle Berry, Jewel, Tiffany Haddish. Directed by Rotimi Rainwater. (1:45) NR

Seberg

French New Wave actress Jean Seberg is targeted by the FBI for her political and romantic involvement with civil-rights activist Hakim Jamal during the 1960s in this fact-based drama. With Kristen Stewart, Anthony Mackie, Jack O’Connell, Margaret Qualley, Zazie Beetz, Vince Vaughn. Written by Joe Shrapnel, Anna Waterhouse. Directed by Benedict Andrews. (1:36) R

The System K

The energetic, politically charged street art of Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, is explored in this documentary. Directed by Renaud Barret.

In French with English subtitles. (1:35) NR

Tread: The True Story of Marvin Heemeyer

Documentary about the disgruntled welder who went on a rampage in an armed and armored bulldozer through his small Colorado hometown in 2004. Written and directed by Paul Solet. (1:29) NR

Wendy

A young girl travels to a magical island where no one ages in this fantasy tale inspired by “Peter Pan.” With Devin France, Gage Naquin, Gavin Naquin, Ahmad Cage. Written by Benh Zeitlin, Eliza Zeitlin. Directed by Benh Zeitlin. (1:52) PG-13

The Whistlers

A Romanian detective goes undercover and joins a femme fatale on a trip to the Canary Islands to learn a secret whistling language to aid them in pulling off a heist. With Vlad Ivanov, Catrinel Marlon. Written and directed by Corneliu Porumboiu. In Romanian, English, Spanish with English subtitles. (1:37) NR