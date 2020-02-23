Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Museums in L.A. this week: The LEGO exhibit ‘The Art of the Brick’ and more

“The Art of the Brick”
The LEGO-themed exhibit “The Art of the Brick” opens this week at the California Science Center.
(California Science Center)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Feb. 23, 2020
6 AM
Share

Here is a list of new museums in L.A. for Feb. 23-March 1:

Artemio Sepúlveda Works created by the Mexican-born painter during his two-plus decades living and working in Laguna Beach during the 1970s-90s. Also on display: “Travels in Mexico: Watercolors from the Gene and Diane Crain Collection.” Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Starts Sun.; ends May 25. Closed Wed. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (949) 494-8971. lagunaartmuseum.org

Michelangelo: Mind of the Master Studies and sketches by the Renaissance artist include designs for the Sistine Chapel and “The Last Judgment.” The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends June 7. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

The Art of the Brick Original LEGO sculptures by artist Nathan Sawaya, plus re-imagined versions of classic artworks. California Science Center, 700 Exposition Park Drive, L.A. Starts Fri.; ends Sept. 7. Open daily. $12.75-$25. (323) 724-3623. californiasciencecenter.org

Entertainment & ArtsThings to Do: Arts & Culture ArtsMuseums & Art
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Matt Cooper
Follow Us
Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement