Museums in L.A. this week: The LEGO exhibit ‘The Art of the Brick’ and more

Here is a list of new museums in L.A. for Feb. 23-March 1:

Artemio Sepúlveda Works created by the Mexican-born painter during his two-plus decades living and working in Laguna Beach during the 1970s-90s. Also on display: “Travels in Mexico: Watercolors from the Gene and Diane Crain Collection.” Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Starts Sun.; ends May 25. Closed Wed. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (949) 494-8971. lagunaartmuseum.org

Michelangelo: Mind of the Master Studies and sketches by the Renaissance artist include designs for the Sistine Chapel and “The Last Judgment.” The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends June 7. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

The Art of the Brick Original LEGO sculptures by artist Nathan Sawaya, plus re-imagined versions of classic artworks. California Science Center, 700 Exposition Park Drive, L.A. Starts Fri.; ends Sept. 7. Open daily. $12.75-$25. (323) 724-3623. californiasciencecenter.org

