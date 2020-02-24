Harvey Weinstein accusers deliver tearful, powerful statements following verdict

Various emotions overwhelmed a group of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers as they delivered statements following Monday’s verdict in his rape trial.

The Silence Breakers — some of the many women who have accused the disgraced movie mogul of sexual misconduct — held a press conference call immediately after a New York jury found Weinstein guilty of rape and a felony sex crime, but acquitted him on the two most serious charges of predatory sexual assault.

“This has been a crazy and traumatic experience, but really happy to hear the verdict today,” said Dawn Dunning, a former actress who testified in the trial. “My overwhelming feeling is that it’s really nice to see that money and power doesn’t make you completely untouchable, and that your voice can be heard and justice can be served.”

Comprised of more than 20 women, the Silence Breakers include Dunning, Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Caitlin Dulany, Dominique Huett, Emily Nestor, Erika Rosenbaum, Jasmine Lobe, Jessica Barth, Katherine Kendall, Larissa Gomes, Lauren O’Connor, Lauren Sivan, Lisa Rose, Louise Godbold, Louisette Geiss, Lucia Evans, Lysette Anthony, Melissa Sagemiller Nesic, Paula Williams, Rosanna Arquette, Rowena Chiu, Sarah Ann Masse and Zoe Brock.

By the end of the session, 18 offered remarks — prepared and unprepared — praising the “strong and brave” women who testified, thanking the jury that “saw past the victim-blaming defense,” and expressing their hopes for more progress in the future. Several of the speakers, calling from London to Los Angeles, fought tears and apologized for getting “emotional” while sharing their thoughts.

“Today is a powerful day, and a huge step forward in collective healing,” McGowan said. “For once, [Weinstein] won’t be sitting comfortably. For once, he will know what it’s like to have power wrapped around his neck.”

Prior to the call, the Silence Breakers released a joint statement within minutes of the jury’s decision, lauding those who took the stand and promising “swift justice” as Weinstein next faces four more counts of rape and sexual battery charges in Los Angeles.

“While it is disappointing that today’s outcome does not deliver the true, full justice that so many women deserve, Harvey Weinstein will now forever be known as a convicted serial predator,” the statement read.

“This conviction would not be possible without the testimony of the courageous women and the many women who have spoken out. Despite intimidation from Weinstein’s legal team, they courageously shared their stories with the jury, the courtroom and the world,” the statement continued. “This has been a flawed process from the beginning but has further exposed the difficulties women face in coming forward to tell the truth about powerful abusers. Their bravery will forever be remembered in history.”